After a wholesome meal, just when you think of resting for some time, your tummy starts acting weird. It feels loaded, tight and twice its normal size. So much so that you don't feel like sitting, lying down or doing anything at all. Let us admit, we all have experienced this feeling, especially after an elaborate feast. At times, you feel cramps and acid reflux as well. Wonder why? It's simply because of bloating - a common issue that occurs due to irregularity in eating habits. According to the World Gastroenterology Organisation, bloating affects 10 to 30 percent of the adult population in the world. Fret not, bloating is usually a digestive issue that can be taken care of. All you need to do is make a few conscious decisions while planning your diet regime. But before jumping to the remedies, let's look into some of the major causes of bloating.

5 Common Reasons Why You May Feel Bloated After Every Meal:

Overeating:

It is possibly the most common reason to feel bloated. If you eat too much, your stomach can become overly full. This may further cause a feeling of discomfort and bloating.

Eating too quickly:

When you eat too quickly, you end up swallowing air along with your food. This phenomenon can lead to bloating.

Eating gas-producing foods:

Some foods, such as beans, lentils, broccoli, cabbage, onions, and carbonated beverages, can produce gas in the digestive system, leading to bloating.





Food intolerances:

Certain foods can be difficult for some people to digest, leading to bloating and other digestive symptoms. Common food intolerances include lactose intolerance and gluten intolerance.

Constipation:

Constipation leads to irregularity in bowel movement. This further slows down the process of metabolism, leading to a feeling of bloating.





Considering the above factors, we listed some quick and easy food hacks that may help prevent bloating and the feeling of uneasiness after every meal. Take a look.

5 Effective Remedies To Prevent Bloating:

Drink plenty of water:

Drinking enough water throughout the day is essential for proper digestion and can help prevent bloating. Aim to drink at least eight cups of water each day to regulate metabolism.





Eat slowly:

Eating too quickly can cause air to be swallowed along with food, further leading to bloating. Take your time and chew your food thoroughly, savouring each bite.

Incorporate probiotics:

Probiotics are good bacteria that can help to regulate your digestive system. Eating foods rich in probiotics can help to reduce bloating and promote healthy digestion. Click here to know about the best probiotics available near you.





Drink peppermint tea:

Peppermint tea is a natural anti-spasmodic that can help to relax the muscles in your digestive system, reducing bloating and gas. Brew a cup of peppermint tea and drink it after your meal. Click here for the recipe.

Cut back on salt:

Consuming too much salt can cause your body to retain water, further contributing to bloating. Try to limit your salt intake by avoiding processed foods, and adding less salt to your meals.





These quick and easy tips, along with a daily brisk walk, may help keep bloating issues at bay! But always remember, consult an expert before making any change in your lifestyle.











