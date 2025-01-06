For many, olive oil is a kitchen hero. It has that rich, smooth flavour that elevates everything - from salads to pasta to dips. Whether you're drizzling it over a bowl of greens or using it to saute vegetables, olive oil boosts the taste and nutrition of countless dishes. Plus, it's packed with antioxidants and healthy fats, making it a kitchen must-have. But like anything, olive oil doesn't last forever. If you use it past its prime, it can mess with your recipes and even lose its health benefits. Got a bottle sitting around? Wondering if it's still good? Let's find out.





Here Are 5 Ways To Know If Your Olive Oil Is Still Good To Go:

1. Aroma

Olive oil is known for its signature smell, so it's the first thing to check. Fresh olive oil has a pleasant, herbaceous scent. If the smell changes and you catch a waxy, crayon-like odour, that's a clear sign it's gone bad. Some might even have a musty, damp wood scent. Before using, take a quick sniff to see if it's still fresh.

2. Taste

Good olive oil has a balanced flavour - smooth, slightly peppery, with a hint of bitterness. When it's off, the taste changes dramatically. It might even feel greasy or stale. If you're unsure, try a little taste. It's better to be safe and check before you pour it on your food.

3. Appearance

Colour isn't always the best indicator, but if the oil looks noticeably darker or cloudy, it's a red flag. Fresh olive oil is usually a golden yellow to green, depending on the type. If it looks different, check it before using it.

4. Texture

At room temperature, olive oil should feel smooth and pour easily. If it's thicker or sticky, that means it's oxidised. Fresh olive oil should glide smoothly, without feeling heavy or greasy. If you spot any sediment or uneven texture, it's probably gone bad.

5. Check The Expiry Date

Yes, olive oil expires! An unopened bottle can last up to two years, but once opened, it's best used within three to six months. Also, remember that heat, light, and air can speed up spoilage. If your bottle's been sitting near the stove or in direct sunlight, it's probably not in its prime anymore.





