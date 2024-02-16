In my opinion, one of the best vegetarian snacks anyone could serve at a party, aside from paneer (of course!) is Dahi ke Sholay. Crispy and delectable, there is something so special about this snack. You can consume it any time of the day. It requires minimal ingredients from your pantry and is so versatile. You can add as many chopped vegetables as you can. A few days back, I tried making Dahi ke Sholay for a dinner party that I was hosting, and trust me, they turned out to be restaurant-style perfect. But, to make sure I don't forget the simple mistakes that could happen, I wrote down some tips to get the same desired result every time. And today, I am sharing this with you! If you are looking for tips to make perfect Dahi Ke Sholey at home, then fret not! These important tips will ensure you get a tender interior and crispy exterior every time to make Dahi ke Sholay at home!





Use hung curd in your Dahi ke Sholay for perfect binding.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Dahi Ke Sholay At Home

1. Use Hung Curd

The foundation of Dahi ke Sholay lies in the texture of the yoghurt used to prepare the filling. One of the most common mistakes while preparing Dahi ke Sholay is using thin or watery yoghurt as the base. Instead. you should only use thick creamy yoghurt to bind the other ingredients well. To achieve this, start by straining regular yoghurt through a muslin cloth or fine sieve. Let the yoghurt drain for several hours or until it obtains a spreadable consistency. This process will remove excess moisture and result in a velvety base.

2. Spice It Up

Dahi ke Sholay gets its irresistible flavour from a combination of different spices and herbs. One of the key things to note while making Dahi ke Sholay is to use an adequate amount of spices for seasoning. Use a variety of spices like roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, red chilli powder, garam masala, dry herbs, salt, etc. Taste the mixture as you add spices and adjust them according to your palate.

3. Be Mindful of Binding Agents

While making Dahi ke Sholay at home, be mindful of the binding agents. Without proper binding, the yoghurt mixture may fail to hold its shape while frying, which would result in a messy outcome. To prevent this, try incorporating binding agents like cornstarch or a little bit of besan in the yoghurt mixture. These ingredients will help bind the mixture together and ensure its proper shape all along.

Besan can be a great binding agent in your Dahi ke Sholay.

4. Coat for Crispiness

Your homemade Dahi ke Sholay won't taste professional unless you achieve a crispy outer coating. To ensure a crispy crunch and even thickness, gently coat the seasoned hung curd mixture with breadcrumbs or sooji. The coating would ensure that the ingredients of Dahi ke Sholay are well intact and deliver a satisfying crunch every time.

5. Fry On Right Temperature

The last and most important step of preparing the perfect dahi ke sholay at home is frying them at the right temperature. If the oil is not sufficiently hot, Dahi ke Sholay may absorb excess oil, resulting in a greasy texture. At the same time, if the oil is too hot, the exterior of the Dahi ke Sholay can quickly become brown while the interior remains uncooked. Make sure that the oil is sufficiently hot so that you achieve the perfect crunch and tender interior!





Do you have any other tips to make perfect Dahi ke Sholay at home? Let us know in the comments below!