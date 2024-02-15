Rajasthani cuisine never fails to impress our taste buds. The state has some incredible dishes to offer, which are enjoyed by fans abroad as well. Be it the classic dal baati churma, laal maas, gatte ki sabzi, or ker sangri, they all taste equally divine. There's no doubt that these dishes taste delicious, but there are so many others that often do not come to the limelight. Don't you think they deserve equal attention? Here we present to you one such dish that you may not have tried before: Rajasthani dahi tadka. This local delicacy is definitely worth a try and is something that will elevate the flavour of your everyday meals. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this dish is all about.

What Is Rajasthani Dahi Tadka?

As the name suggests, this dish consists of dahi topped with a flavourful tadka on top. The combination of tomatoes and red chillies gives it a mix of tangy and spicy flavours. You can expect authentic Rajasthani flavours in every bite. It has a slightly thick texture and tastes best when paired with paratha and roti.

Is Rajasthani Dahi Tadka Healthy?

Absolutely! Rajasthani dahi tadka is a great way to include calcium in your diet. As we all know, yoghurt is an excellent source of calcium and offers several other benefits as well. It is also rich in probiotics, making it quite healthy for our gut. The addition of tomatoes and other spices further enhances its nutrient quality.

Rajasthani Dahi Tadka Recipe | How To Make Rajasthani Dahi Tadka

You can make Rajasthani dahi tadka at home in just under 10 minutes. The recipe was shared on the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. To make it, start by whisking the curd until it becomes creamy. Now, heat oil in a pan and add jeera, coriander seeds, chopped garlic, and green chillies. Mix well until the garlic is cooked, then add a pinch of hing along with Kashmiri red chilli. (You can remove all its seeds if you wish to.) Next, add chopped tomatoes and saute well with salt, water, and a little red chilli powder. Give it a nice mix and allow it to cook until the tomatoes become soft. Once done, add this to the mixed yoghurt along with chopped coriander leaves. Rajasthani dahi tadka is ready to be relished!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Give this dahi tadka recipe a try, and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.