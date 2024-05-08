If there is one butter that is superior and has no haters, it's garlic butter. It is rich and buttery, brimming with the strong and pungent flavours of garlic. Whether it is slathered onto your parathas or used to flavour your bread, garlic butter instantly elevates the eating experience by adding a rich layer to dishes. The best part of this type of butter is that it is quick to make, is extremely versatile… and can definitely last for days in your refrigerator.





Also Read: Garlic Recipes: 8 Of Our Best Recipes For Garlic Lovers To Try!





While store-bought garlic butter seems like the most convenient option to incorporate this rich condiment into our diets, you can easily whip it up at home as well. Homemade garlic butter allows you to alter the ingredients as per your choice and elevate everyday meals without any hassle. Whether you are making garlic butter for the first time or just want to brush up on your skills, fret not! Read on to learn 5 tips to make lip-smacking garlic butter at home!

Use fresh garlic to have a strong and pungent taste in your butter.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Tips To Make Lip-Smacking Garlic Butter At Home

1. Use Fresh Garlic

To make the most perfect garlic butter at home, start by taking fresh garlic cloves that will provide the best flavour. Peel and finely mince the garlic cloves for a more intense garlic flavour, or you can even use a garlic press for the same. If you want a milder taste, roast the garlic before adding to have a sweeter taste. Using stale or already peeled garlic would reduce its sharp, pungent taste and your garlic butter would taste bland.

2. Good Quality Butter

While making garlic butter, make sure to use high-quality unsalted butter to imbibe garlic's strong flavour. This step would also ensure that you control the saltiness of the butter without overshadowing the key ingredients of this condiment.

3. Proper Ratios

Finding the right balance of garlic and butter is important for creating delicious garlic butter. A general thumb rule to determine this is to use one clove of garlic for every four tablespoons or half a cup (113 grams) of butter. However, you can adjust the ratio of the ingredients as per your taste preference.

Take proper ratios of ingredients to have a well-balanced garlic butter.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Infuse Flavours

To have the maximum garlic flavour, you can gently cook the minced garlic in a small amount of butter over low heat for a few minutes. Also known as blooming, this easy step helps release the aroma and flavour of garlic in the butter. However, be careful not to burn garlic in this process as it could result in a bitter taste.

5. Add Seasonings

Garlic butter is not just about garlic and butter but there are other seasonings that you can add to increase its flavour. Add freshly chopped parsley, thyme, rosemary and a dash of black pepper to enhance your garlic butter's taste. You can also experiment with different flavours to create your unique blend. Once your garlic butter is ready, transfer it to an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to two weeks.





Also Read: Viral Easy Hack Gives You Ready-To-Use Garlic In A Matter Of Seconds





What do you usually pair garlic butter with? Let us know in the comments below!