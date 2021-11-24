With winter comes a host of diseases. But you need not be bogged down by them if you know how to prevent and cure these ailments using homemade remedies. One of the best remedies present in every Indian household is turmeric. It is one among the range of natural products that are revered in India. Turmeric is part of Indian traditional medicine due to its healing properties. It is a natural antioxidant and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Chemicals in turmeric help to heal from a common cold, winter sinus, painful joints and indigestion. It also provides relief from sore throat and bacterial infection, which are prevalent during winters. Turmeric helps to boost the body's immune system to be resilient against many diseases.





The best way to reap the benefits of turmeric is to have it in our daily diet. Supplements or pills cannot replace raw turmeric when it comes to health benefits. Boost your immunity this winter by enjoying turmeric-rich drinks. Here are five recipes you can include in your diet:

This simple drink requires you to soak the ajwain or carom seeds in water overnight. The next day, boil this water with raw turmeric. Strain it and drink to benefit your health.

Make this age-old healing beverage with boiled milk, turmeric, cinnamon powder and black pepper. You can also add sugar, honey or jaggery to taste. Serve it lukewarm.

Detox yourself with the goodness of orange and turmeric in one drink. Also, add a large carrot to the recipe and juice up all the ingredients. Add crushed ginger. Blend the main ingredients and add lemon juice for a tangy taste.

Make your drink a bit more interesting with coconut milk, nutmeg, honey and cinnamon powder. Also, add ginger powder as it helps to boost immunity. Garnish this drink with cilantro sprigs and drops of chilli oil.

Orange juice becomes healthier when you turn it into a smoothie with turmeric, vanilla yoghurt and frozen banana. Add cinnamon for flavour. For sweetness, add honey and sprinkle walnuts for a unique texture.





Try out these recipes and tell us in the comments section how you liked it.