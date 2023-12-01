Should you eat raw vegetables, or is it more nutritious when cooked? This has been a topic of debate among fitness enthusiasts for a long time. Well, the answer lies in the way they are consumed. While some foods lose their nutrients when exposed to heat, it turns out that there are some vegetables that become healthier when cooked. In fact, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that people who followed a wholesome diet comprising cooked food absorbed more nutrients than those who followed a raw food diet. This brings up the question: which vegetables should you be cooking? Let's find out.

Here Are 5 Vegetables That Get Healthier When Boiled/Cooked:

1. Spinach:

One of the healthiest leafy greens, spinach offers various health benefits. Besides the nutrients, it also contains oxalic acid, known to block the absorption of iron and calcium. However, when it comes in contact with heat, the acid breaks down under high temperatures, making it easier for nutrient absorption.

2. Sweet Potatoes:

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, boiling sweet potatoes retains more beta-carotene and makes the nutrient more absorbable. Moreover, raw sweet potatoes are too hard to consume.

3. Mushroom:

Mushrooms contain a generous amount of the antioxidant ergothioneine, which is released during cooking. These antioxidants help break down "free radicals," leading to oxidative stress in the body.

4. Green Beans:

Green beans contain lectins, a compound that may lead to various digestive troubles. Cooking not only neutralizes the lectins but also improves taste, digestibility, and antioxidant content.

5. Eggplant:

A study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that steaming eggplant allows its nutrient components to bind together with bile acids, enabling the liver to break down cholesterol more easily and reduce its presence in the bloodstream.

Now that you know it all, we suggest you cook these vegetables before consumption. Eat healthy, stay fit!