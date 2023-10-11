In recent times, green leafy vegetables have been making their way into the market, with spinach being a versatile vegetable available throughout the year. Renowned for its delectable taste and numerous health benefits, spinach frequently finds its place in traditional Indian dishes such as palak ka saag, palak paneer, dal palak, and palak pakoras. Due to its countless nutritional advantages, spinach has become a preferred choice for many. However, the true delight of spinach lies in its freshness, and this is where a common challenge arises. Oftentimes, even if you purchase a batch of spinach with the intention of it lasting the entire week, the leaves tend to wither and lose their vibrancy within just a couple of days, whether kept in the fridge or at room temperature. But fret not, for we've got some invaluable tips to help you extend the shelf life of your spinach.





4 Health Benefits of Spinach







Spinach, a leafy green vegetable, is renowned for its exceptional health benefits. Here are five key advantages of incorporating spinach as per our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta:





1. Rich in Nutrients:

Spinach is a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with vitamins and minerals. It's an excellent source of vitamin A, which promotes healthy vision, and vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties.





2. Iron Content:

Spinach is a significant source of iron, crucial for maintaining healthy red blood cells and preventing anemia. It's an especially valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets.





3. Antioxidant Properties:

Spinach contains an array of antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. These compounds help protect the eyes from harmful UV rays and oxidative damage.





4. Bone and Muscle Strength:

This leafy green provides a notable dose of essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, which support healthy muscle and bone function. These minerals contribute to maintaining a robust musculoskeletal system.





Here are 5 essential tips for storing spinach (palak) to keep it fresh:

1. Wrap in Towel







One common culprit behind leafy vegetables spoiling is excess moisture. Therefore, before storing spinach, ensure that the leaves are dry. Discard any damaged or spoiled leaves. Next, gently wrap the spinach in a cloth or towel and place it in the refrigerator. This will help maintain its freshness.





2. Use Newspaper







When you purchase spinach, begin by removing any undesirable leaves from the bunch. Trim the stems of the good leaves. Lay out all the quality leaves on a sheet of newspaper, then wrap them securely. Place the wrapped spinach in a zip-lock bag, ensuring all the air is expelled from the bag before sealing it. Store this bag in the refrigerator in a cool spot. This method will keep your spinach fresh throughout the week.





3. Store in an Airtight Container







If you opt for an airtight container to store spinach, avoid washing it before storage. Instead, trim the spinach leaves and spread a muslin cloth inside the airtight container. Carefully wrap the spinach leaves within the cloth and seal the container. This approach will keep your spinach fresh for an extended period.





4. Keep Away from Fruits







Fruits such as apples, bananas, and kiwis release ethylene gas, which aids in the natural ripening of fruits and vegetables. To preserve the freshness of your spinach, keep it in an airtight container away from these ethylene-producing fruits.





5. Freeze It







To achieve longer-lasting freshness, separate the spinach stems from the leaves. Cut the leaves and place them in a zip-lock bag, which you can store in the freezer. This method ensures that your spinach remains fresh for an extended period.





Next time you purchase spinach and aim to store it for an extended duration, follow these helpful tips to enjoy its freshness and nutritional benefits for a more extended period.



