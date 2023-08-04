In India, lassi defines love. Dahi, with salt, sugar, and spices, blended to perfection, the drink instantly strikes a chord with every desi palate. And the fact that it is super nutritious and good for health gives the drink an additional edge. Thanks to the dahi used in the recipe, lassi has a cooling effect on your body too, helping manage weight and gut health, and boost immunity, amongst others. Some people also add ingredients like curry leaves, flax seeds, etc., to enhance the goodness of the healthy drink. Today, we bring you one such quick tip that can make your delicious lassi aromatic and yet more nutritious. All you need to do is - add a pinch of cardamom powder to it. You read that right.

Also Read: 7 Of The Best Lassi Joints In India Every Lassi Lover Must Try

Benefits Of Adding Cardamom To Your Meal:

A common spice in almost every Indian kitchen, cardamom has been used in cooking since time immemorial. It comes with natural sweetness and a strong aroma that makes food smell and taste much better. Moreover, it is super beneficial too. Cardamom contains antioxidants that help prevent certain respiratory problems, along with the secretion of gut enzymes, promoting better digestion. Alongside, it works as a natural mouth freshener and helps aid overall oral health.

Also Read: Drinking This Cardamom Water May Do Wonders For Weight Loss And Detox

5 Reasons To Add Cardamom To Your Lassi:

Cardamom Lassi: Adding some cardamom to your lassi can enhance its nutritional value. Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. Promote gut health:

Dahi, used in lassi, is already known to aid gut health, thanks to its rich probiotic content. Adding cardamom to it just enhances the benefits and speeds up the process of digestion and the production of a healthy microbiome in the stomach.

2. Manage blood sugar levels:

Dahi is low in carbs and high in protein and calcium; on the other hand, cardamom contains a good amount of manganese. When the two come together, the drink helps manage blood sugar levels in the body, preventing the risks of diabetes.

3. Supports weight loss:

Lassi has long been a part of the weight loss diet. Adding a pinch of cardamom to it just speeds up the process of detoxification, helping you shed some extra kilos.

4. Soothes nerves:

Cardamom is known to have medicinal properties that help lower stress and anxiety, and dairy products have always had cooling effects on the body. Mixing both helps make your drink a perfect concoction to soothe nerves, further aiding a good sleep.

5. Great for skin:

The protein and probiotics in dahi help give you naturally glowing skin. Alongside, cardamom is enriched with vitamin C which helps prevent rashes and skin inflammation - making elaichi lassi a great option for promoting skin health.

How To Make Cardamom Lassi | Elaichi Lassi Recipe:

Cardamom Lassi can easily be made at home.

It's very simple. Prepare the lassi in your traditional way and add a pinch of cardamom powder to it. That's it. And if you are wondering how to make lassi that tastes like the ones available at dhabas, then we have a recipe for you to try. Click here for details.





And always remember, never go overboard with lassi as it might end up ruining the taste of your drink completely. Moreover, nothing in excess is good for health.

Also Read: How To Make Creamy Lassi At Home - 5 Easy Tips To Follow



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information