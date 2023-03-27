Rich, frothy and creamy, lassi is one of the most loved summer beverages in India. Made with a blend of yogurt, water, flavourful spices and sometimes fruit, it makes for a perfect drink to sip on a hot summer day. Lassi not only helps cool down our body but also offers a host of health benefits, which is why people love it so much. While it is quite popular in North India, you'll now find various lassi joints all across the country. So, if you're someone who enjoys drinking lassi, here we have collated a list of the best lassi joints in India that you should definitely try! Let's get started with the list.





Also read: How To Make Creamy Lassi At Home - 5 Easy Tips To Follow

Here're 7 Best Lassi Joints In India You Must Try:

1. Gian Di Lassi

Located in the heart of the city, Gian Di Lassi is one of the oldest lassi joints in Amritsar. Their lassi is super thick and creamy and has a good amount of malai in it. When in Amritsar, you should definitely stop by this place! We also recommend you try their milk cake.

Where: Chowk Regent Cinema, Katra Sher Singh, Katra Ahluwalia, Amritsar

2. Meghraj And Sons

Another iconic lassi joint that you must visit is Meghraj And Sons. Located in the bustling market of Chandni Chowk, this shop has been serving delicious lassi for over a decade now. Some of the most famous lassis on their menu include namkeen, rose, kesar and malai.

Where: 292/ 293, Chowk Fateh Puri, Chandni Chowk, Delhi

3. Blue Lassi Shop

If you want to enjoy delicious lassi in Varanasi, then you cannot miss visiting this place. This shop is so small that it actually looks like a hole in the wall. But do not go by its size, they have a vast menu and serve around 100 types of lassi. From mango and banana to pomegranate, chocolate and more, you'll find it all here!

Where: CK 12/1 Kunj Gali, Kachaudi Gali, Near Rajbandhu, Govindpura, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Also read: Drink Up! 3 Refreshing Flavoured Lassi Recipes To Quench Thirst This Summer

4. Lassiwala

Lassiwala is one of the most popular places for lassi in Jaipur. This iconic shop is located at MI road and has been serving lassi to the locals for over seventy years now. Their lassi is made using only yogurt and ice and is served in traditional kulhad glasses.

Where: Shop 312, Mirza Ismail Rd, Jayanti Market, Pink City, Jaipur

5. Kailash Mandir Lassi & Sweets

If you're on the lookout for a good lassi place in Mumbai, then Kailash Mandir Lassi & Sweets is the place to be at. They offer a wide variety of lassi flavours to choose from and also have sugar-free variants of their lassi. We recommend you try their Maharaja lassi and Punjabi lassi.

Where: Kasam Mitha Building, Naigaon Cross Road, Dada Saheb Phalke Marg, Dadar East, Mumbai

6. Shri Mishrilal Hotel

Located in the popular Sardar Market of Jodhpur, Shri Mishrilal Hotel is a one-stop destination for all the lassi lovers out there. While there are plenty of options to choose from, the most popular lassi on their menu is the Makhania lassi. It has a distinct taste as it is made using ground cardamom and kewra water.

Where: Clock Tower Rd, Sardar Market, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

7. Yousufi Lassi & Restaurant

Another popular lassi joint that you must visit is Yousufi Lassi & Restaurant. Their lassi is made using fresh ingredients and tastes absolutely delicious. You'll often find this place bustling with crowds on a hot summer day. Their strawberry lassi and mango lassi are a must-try!

Where: New Mallepally Circle, Priya Talkies Road, Hyderabad



Try out these places and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments section below.