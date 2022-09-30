Dal is a staple in Indian households. Be it lunch or dinner, a wholesome meal in India is never complete without a humble bowl of dal and some steamed rice alongside. Besides, the ubiquitous arhar dal, dal can be made in many ways, unique to every region in India. For instance, Punjabi-style dal makhani, South Indian toor dal sambhar, Panchmele Usal from Maharashtra and more. No matter what recipe you choose to eat, it is sure to be delicious and nutritious. However, there are times when we end up making dal in large quantities.





Ever thought of transforming it into a delicious breakfast? If not, now is the right time to do it. Mornings are usually busy and we are pressed for time to prepare a wholesome breakfast. Considering this, here we bring 5 ways in which you can use your leftover dal to prepare a lip-smacking breakfast and that too in a matter of minutes. Take a look below.

Here're 5 Leftover Dal Recipes You Must Try:

1. Dal Paratha - Our Recommendation

Let's hit the list with the recipe we like the most. Paratha is one of the popular Indian breakfast meals. It is easy, healthy, and makes for a perfect breakfast meal. Be it aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, paneer paratha or more, every paratha recipe is sure to fill your tummy and treat your taste buds. Here we bring you one more interesting entrant to the list. This dal paratha recipe is made by sneaking leftover dal in your paratha. For the recipe, click here.

2. Bedmi Poori

Weekend breakfast is all about indulging in your favourite crispy and deep-fried delicacies. Aloo poori and chole bhature are one of the most preferred weekend breakfasts in India. Here's how you can prepare bedmi puri by using your leftover dal. Click here.

3. Leftover Dal Chilla

Next up, we bring you a delicious chilla recipe. To make this, all you need to do is mix besan with leftover dal, add water as required and adjust the seasonings according to your taste. Voila, your chilla batter is ready. That's it!

4. Leftover Cooked-Dal Instant Dosa

This recipe is almost similar to the chilla recipe. The only difference is that the besan is replaced with semolina (sooji) for extra crunch. Pair the dosa with sambar or coconut chutney and your meal is ready. You can prepare sambar by using your leftover dal. Wondering how? Click here.

5. Leftover Cutlet

Leftover Dal cutlet is a protein-rich and healthy breakfast recipe. Besides having it as a quick and nutritious breakfast, you can also enjoy it as your evening snack with a steaming cup of tea or coffee.





Now that you know how to use leftover dal, try these recipes at home and let us know how the experiment turned out. For more such recipe ideas, stay tuned! Happy Weekend!










