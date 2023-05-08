Momo is the ultimate street food that has made its way to people's hearts around the world. Soft momos, dripping with juices is what most of us crave to beat our evening hunger pangs. This delectable dish is filled with a scrumptious filling that is either made from meat or vegetables. Since momos are so tasty, we usually make more momos than we require and keep the extras on hand. But leftover momos tend to get stiff and chewy in texture after some time. While you can simply reheat the leftover momos to make them soft, you can also prepare some other tasty dishes from them.





Also Read: Rishi Sunak Hosts Special Coronation Lunch Featuring Cakes, Pies And More

Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Momos:

1. Pan Fried Momos

What could be better than using your leftover momos to make pan-fried momos? Momos that have been pan-fried have a soft top layer and a crispy bottom. Simply toss the momos in a pan with some butter to prepare this dish at home. Then add 1 tbsp of water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook momos under steam for ten minutes and your crispy pan-fried momos will be ready.

Pair pan fried momos with red chutney. Photo Credit: pexels

2. Stir-Fry Momos

Momos and vegetables are a great combination. When you stir fry both of them together, it makes a perfect meal that is packed with nutrition and flavour. You can make stir-fry momo in just ten minutes. All you have to do is chop vegetables of your choice. This could be onion, bell pepper, carrots, cabbage, etc. Add oil to a pan and stir fry leftover momos and vegetables in it. Now add black pepper powder, salt, and chili flakes to it. That's it, your stir-fry momos recipe is ready.





Also Read: Weekend Binge: This Easy Paneer Jalfrezi Can Be Ready In Under 30 Mins

3. Mothuk

Another way to use leftover momos is by turning them into a delicious soup. Mothuk is a traditional Tibetan soup that has momo pieces dipped in it. Make this simple soup recipe at home by cooking onion, capsicum, carrots, and chicken in oil. Add salt and pepper for taste. Further, add one tsp soy sauce and one tsp green chili sauce to enhance the flavour of the soup. Now add boiling water to it, along with the 5-6 momos. Cook this for 10 to 15 minutes and your mothuk will be ready.

Mothuk is traditional Tibetan soup with momos. Photo Credit: pexels

4. Momo Salad

Incorporate the leftover momos into a tasty salad. Start with heating the momos in the microwave to make them soft. In a bowl, add boiled corn, chopped onion, tomato, lettuce, green bell, and spring onion. Add the leftover momos to it and give it a good mix. Now add 1 tsp lemon juice and garnish the salad with freshly chopped coriander.

5. Chilli Momos

This leftover momo recipe will tantalise your taste buds. Begin with deep frying the momos in oil, until they turn golden. In a pan, add chopped onion and capsicum. Add sauces like soy sauce, red chili sauce, and green chili sauce to enhance the taste. Mix it well and add the fried momos to it. Cook them for five minutes and your chili momos will be ready to eat.





Hope you liked our leftover momos recipe ideas. Do try these at home.