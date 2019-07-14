Keto Diet For Weight Loss: These Keto-Friendly Chicken Dumplings Are Completely Maida-Free

You can now make dumplings that are completely devoid of maida.

Whether you call them momos, dumplings or dim sums, these stuffed delights have evolved over the years. The steamed dumplings have garnered many fans across the country. Momos come in different varieties but their classic recipe includes maida that is used as its base. Since maida is rich in carbs, dumplings cannot ideally be a part of keto diet. But wait, what if we say you can now make dumplings that are completely devoid of maida! Does this sound like an unachievable task? Fret not, here's how you can get them right with just a handful of kitchen ingredients.





The steamed dumplings have garnered many fans across the country.







Famous YouTuber Sahil Makhija has shared an interesting recipe of Chicken Dumplings on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. But the catch here is that these dumplings are nothing like you've ever had before. Why, you ask? It's because Sahil Makhija has given an interesting makeover to the classic recipe of dumplings by making it keto-friendly! Yes, you read that right! These chicken dumplings make for an ideal addition to your keto diet as they are maida-free and instead make use of cabbage leaves.



As intriguing as it may sound, in this keto recipe Sahil has used cabbage leaves as the base of the dumplings and then stuffed inside it the minced chicken filling, which he prepares using various herbs and spices. You can either have them steamed or pan-fry them to get a slight crunchy texture.



Watch How To Make Keto-Friendly Chicken Momos At Home (Video):







