As the weekend approaches, we all have our own plans in mind. Some prefer watching movies, others enjoy shopping, while many opt for a family get-together. Amidst all these activities, one thing that holds immense significance is delicious food. We all love indulging in our favourite snacks and dishes during the weekend, but relying on takeout every time isn't feasible for everyone, considering both budget and health factors. That's where homemade snacks come to the rescue. To alleviate this concern, we present you with some pocket-friendly recipes that will make your weekend extra special and leave a lasting impression on your kids and guests, alike.





Here're the 6 Best Snacks Recipes

1. Golden Paneer Fry:

Paneer, a versatile ingredient, can be used in numerous dishes. From paneer pakodas to paneer tikka, we relish these mouth-watering treats. Golden Paneer Fry makes for an excellent addition to your party snacks. Paneer cubes are coated with a flavorful masala and deep-fried until they turn golden and crispy. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Air Fryer Samosa:

Samosa is an all-time favourite snack, suitable for any occasion. We can find a variety of delicious versions, and here we bring you an amazing recipe for air fryer samosas that can be prepared in just 15 minutes. These samosas are perfect for an evening snack. For the full recipe, click here.





3. Poha Nuggets:

Crispy nuggets are a delightful snack loved by all age groups. They are a fantastic addition to any party spread, with variations available featuring potatoes, paneer, and even chicken. But if you're looking for a delectable twist, try the Poha Nuggets recipe. Prepare to be impressed! For the full recipe, click here.

4. Paneer Cheese Balls:

If you're craving something cheesy, look no further than these paneer cheese balls. They are incredibly easy to make, requiring just paneer, onion, salt, and mozzarella cheese. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy, and serve them hot as an appetizer or snack. Enjoy! For the full recipe, click here.





5. KFC-Style Veg Strips:

We're all fans of KFC-style snacks, and now you can recreate the magic at home with our delicious recipe for KFC-Style Veg Strips. These crispy strips are made with a combination of flour, carrots, boiled potatoes, breadcrumbs, and a medley of spices. Fry them until they reach a delightful crunchiness. For the full recipe, click here.





6. Soya Tikki:

Soya is a fantastic source of protein, and this snack combines both health and taste. These quick and easy tikkis are made with soya granules, green chillies, onions, and an array of spices. Even kids will love this amazing snack. For the full recipe, click here.



