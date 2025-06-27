So, a friend gifted you a milk frother. You have used it a few times to make cafe-like coffee at home. Felt fancy, but now what? It's just lying in your drawer and gathering dust while you still use a regular spoon to mix your drinks like it's the olden times. But wait, this little kitchen gadget can do so much more than just fluff up milk for coffee. In fact, this gadget is a multi-tasker. Do you find yourself with a milk frother not knowing what to do? Well, we have come to your rescue! Here are 6 quick ways to use milk frother at home beyond coffee.





Here Are 6 Quick Milk Frother Hacks That You Just Didn't Expect

1. Say Goodbye To Lumpy Besan

Making pakoras or cheela? Don't bother to mix the besan with a spoon! It'll just give you a lumpy batter. Instead, you can use a milk frother like a pro. Just add besan and water to a deep bowl, put in the frother and let it whirl. In seconds, you'll have a smooth, silky vatter that makes your pakoras lighter and your cheela fluffier. It's like having a mini stand mixer without any fuss. Plus, you can even ask your kids to do this and keep them engaged!

2. Make Your Chai Cafe Like

Who said you need to be a barista to make your chai professional-like? The next time you are making masala chai at home, just give it a quick froth before serving. It'll give you that foamy and soft top that'll be a game-changer in your chai. It doesn't mess up the taste at all but just adds a creamy finish that makes your regular cup very classy. If you want to go all aboard, sprinkle some cinnamon on top of it. Trust us, you won't regret it at all.

3. Amp Up Your Buttermilk

We all love chaas but no one loves those curd clumps that remain floating in your glass. For this, use your frother to whip the curd smooth, and add water, salt and roasted jeera to the mix. Your milk frother will turn your basic chaas into a smooth, frothy kind of drink. It is perfect for cooling off after a heavy lunch or soothing your tummy after that extra-spicy bhel you ate as a snack.

4. Make Haldi Doodh And Shakes Hassle-Free

Mixing protein powder or haldi with a spoon will also give you lumps. A milk frother, on the other hand, turns your bedtime haldi doodh into a creamy delight. It dissolves everything evenly and gives your drink that soft, latte-like texture. If you want to give it a fancier feel, add rose syrup or kesar strands to it too. With a milk frother, you don't need any shaking, won't see any clumping or even find residue powder at the bottom of the glass.

5. No More Lumpy Powder Drinks

Whether you are a matcha fan or a hot chocolate lover, powders can ruin a smooth drink. Adding them into milk straight up never ends well. This is where your milk frother can come to your rescue! Mix the powder with a little warm water first, let the frother do its thing, and you've got a perfectly blended base. Just add milk as per your choice and your smooth and Instagram-worthy drink is ready! It works brilliantly for cocoa, matcha, or even those fancy superfood latte mixes we buy from stores.

6. Cook Your Omelettes And Pancakes Fluffy

Yes, your frother can also handle eggs. Just whip your eggs with it before making an omelette, and you'll see a clear difference. You'll get lighter, fluffier results without much effort. This same goes for small-batch pancake batter. Frother just mixes the ingredients beautifully and adds air, giving you that golden, cloud-like texture. It's basically the desi shortcut to fluffy success, without the hassle of cleaning the kitchen afterwards.





So, try these hacks with your milk frother and let us know in the comments before if you like them or not.