Mornings can feel like a marathon-preparing breakfast, sorting out lunch, and getting everyone out the door on time. Between juggling work, family, and the usual rush, skipping breakfast or packing uninspired lunch boxes becomes all too common. But eating right should not be a luxury. These quick recipes can be whipped up in just 10 minutes, keeping your mornings smooth and your meals wholesome. Each of these dishes works beautifully for office lunches or your child's tiffin, and yes, a few will have your kids asking for seconds.





6 Easy Recipes You Can Make In 10 Minutes

Poha: The Classic Breakfast Favourite

Poha is a light, comforting dish made from flattened rice and loaded with flavour. Simply soak the poha and toss it with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and mild spices. Top it with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon for brightness. This recipe is nutritious, filling, and perfect for a busy morning when you need something quick yet wholesome. (Click here for recipe.)

Photo Credit: iStock

Butter Noodles: Every Child's Go-To Dish

Few dishes can compete with the simplicity and joy of butter noodles. All it takes is a handful of pantry staples-noodles, butter, parmesan cheese, black pepper, and salt. You can toss in some garlic for an extra punch of flavour. It is quick, comforting, and guaranteed to be a hit in your child's tiffin. (Click here for recipe.)

Egg Roll: Street-Style Comfort At Home

If you love the street food version, this 10-minute egg roll will win you over. Whisk eggs, cook them like a pancake, and fill with a simple yogurt-coriander mix before rolling. It makes for a filling breakfast or a protein-packed lunch. The best part? It tastes as good as the ones sold on every corner. (Click here for recipe.)

Photo Credit: Istock



Besan Toast: Healthy, Crispy, And Delicious

Besan Toast is a great option when you want something nutritious and quick. Dip bread slices in a gram flour batter mixed with spices and finely chopped vegetables. Toast them until crisp on both sides. It is a healthy twist on regular toast, ideal for both kids and adults. (Click here for recipe.)

Paneer Paratha: A Protein-Rich Favourite

Paneer Paratha is both hearty and satisfying, making it a great addition to a protein-rich diet. Roll out the dough and fill it with spiced paneer stuffing before cooking it on a hot tawa. Serve it with pickle or chutney for a perfect lunch. This paratha keeps well in a tiffin box and tastes even better hours later. (Click here for recipe.)





Tawa Pulao: Give Leftover Rice A New Life

Leftover rice from last night can easily turn into a flavourful Tawa Pulao. Toss it with vegetables, spices, and a hint of lemon juice for a tangy touch. It is quick, colourful, and full of texture-an ideal lunchbox meal when you have little time but want maximum taste. (Click here for recipe.)

Try these easy recipes to make your mornings less stressful and your lunch boxes more exciting. With a bit of planning, you can have hot, delicious meals ready in minutes-and they will be the kind that everyone at home looks forward to.