We all reach a point in life where we must navigate through a business lunch or dinner. Whether you're attending one for the first time or preparing for another after a less-than-ideal experience, these meals can feel dreadful to some. But business dining is not just about sharing a meal - it's a subtle way of showing professionalism, etiquette, and social skills. The impression you make at the table can influence your professional relationships, boost your credibility, and even open the door to new opportunities. But don't let this scenario overwhelm you. By avoiding a few common blunders, you can impress and succeed at any business meal. Let's find out which mistakes to avoid during a business meal.

Here Are 6 Food And Etiquette Mistakes To Avoid During A Business Lunch Or Dinner:

1. Arriving Late

Time is of the essence, and showing up late for a business meal sets the wrong tone. Arriving on time shows respect for others' schedules and demonstrates that you're dependable. Make sure to arrive at least 10-15 minutes before the expected time to settle in and prepare. If any delays occur, inform your dining companions in advance. Punctuality is crucial for starting a meal and conversation on a positive note.

2. Overordering or Choosing Messy Foods

Ordering a complicated meal or a messy dish like chicken wings or noodles can lead to awkward moments. While you might be a big eater, ordering too many dishes might come across as inconsiderate. During a business meal, stick to simple dishes like grilled chicken or fish. Additionally, overordering may make the person paying uncomfortable. A well-thought-out order shows professionalism and respect and sets the right tone for the meal.

3. Eating or Drinking Too Much

This is where you need to use your judgment and observation skills to understand the mood. If you don't drink alcohol, there's no pressure to order it with your food. If you do drink, avoid overindulging, as it can make you look unprofessional. Sharing a drink or two can help build rapport and make you feel more comfortable. Overdrinking not only clouds your judgment but can also lead to embarrassing situations. Practising control and moderation shows that you are professional and self-aware.

4. Ignoring Basic Table Manners

Let's agree - little things matter. Playing with the utensils, using the wrong cutlery, or forgetting to place your napkin on your lap can make you appear unpolished. Avoid reaching across the table, leaning on your elbows, or eating hastily. These little actions can leave a lasting impression - positive or negative. This might also be taken as a sign that you are not ready to take responsibility.

5. Chewing Loudly or Talking with Your Mouth Full

Basic table manners go a long way during business meals. Avoid chewing loudly, slurping, or talking with your mouth full. These habits can distract others and make you appear inconsiderate. Take small bites, chew quietly, or swallow before speaking. These details may seem minor, but they show respect for the business meal and those sitting around you.

6. Not Being Mindful of the Bill

The question of who pays can be tricky, but handling it with proper etiquette makes it simple. If you've invited others, you are expected to pay the bill. Moreover, handle it discreetly. You can settle the bill before anyone notices or signal the waiter beforehand. Avoid splitting the bill unless you've agreed to do so in advance, as it can make the situation awkward. If the bill needs to be split, offer a fair and generous contribution. But unless you've ordered more expensive items, be comfortable splitting the bill equally among everyone.





