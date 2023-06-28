Endless household errands, high-pressure jobs, family and social obligations - life is not all that easy. Too much to do in a single day can take a toll on our diet and fitness. You've had a long, stressful day, and your stomach is growling. What do you pick for a quick meal? Often, it's a takeaway or online order. Maybe you find solace in indulging in junk food lying at home. While these options may provide temporary satisfaction, they do little to support your health in the long run. It's time to make a change.





How Can You Be Healthy With A Busy Routine?

We all ponder over it. Despite time constraints and exhaustion, it's essential to prioritise our health even amidst a hectic schedule. Eating better and exercising more can significantly impact our well-being, aiding in better sleep quality and boosting energy levels. So, if you find yourself juggling a busy routine, here are some valuable tips to help you eat better to stay healthy and active.

Here're 7 Ways To Eat Healthy In A Busy Life:

1. Eat Regularly And Light

Instead of relying on a single heavy meal, choose to have regular light meals or snacks throughout the day. Smaller portions are less likely to cause drowsiness and help you stay alert at work and at home. Avoid consuming large meals one to two hours before going to bed, as it can disrupt your sleep.

2. Opt For Homemade Food

By preparing your meals at home, you have better control over the ingredients and can avoid unhealthy snack options. Also, try to take home food to work so that you can steer clear of the unhealthy options available that are easily accessible outside.

3. Choose Healthy And Filling Foods

Select foods that are not only nutritious but also fuel your body with plenty of energy. Include protein-rich foods like lean meats, beans, lentils, or chickpeas in your curries, soups, and salads. These foods are rich in energy, micronutrients, and fibre too.

4. Carry Healthy Snacks With You

Plan ahead and take snacks with you to work or when you're on the go. Pack fruits, vegetable sticks, makhanas, crackers, unsalted peanuts, dry fruits or seeds. These portable snacks will keep you fueled throughout the day and prevent you from grabbing junk.

5. Stay Hydrated

Drinking an ample amount of fluids is crucial, as dehydration can lead to increased tiredness and decreased performance. Keep a water bottle with you and make it a habit to sip water regularly. Additionally, herbal teas or infused water can be refreshing alternatives.

6. Limit Caffeine Intake

While caffeine is often used as a stimulant when feeling low, excessive consumption can have adverse effects. Cut down on coffee or energy drinks, especially in the hours leading up to the end of the day. This will help improve your sleep quality and overall well-being.

7. Include Healthy Fats

Contrary to popular belief, healthy fats should be a part of your daily diet. Incorporate sources like ghee and nuts into your meals for a well-rounded and nourishing diet that gives you energy and vitality.

In addition to diet modifications, certain lifestyle changes can also help you stay healthy amid all the commotion in your life:

1. Never Skip A Meal:

Your body needs food and skipping a meal, most importantly, breakfast will steer it towards deficiencies and weakness. Make it a point to eat when your body needs it.

2. Don't Go Overboard With Alcohol:

Alcohol gives us the rejuvenation we need after a stressful day or week, but if consumed in excess, will hamper your sleep and health in the long run.

3. Strike A Balance:

Find an equilibrium in all aspects of your life - in your diet, in your work and professional life and your physical activities. Balance is what works for a fulfilling life.

4. Be Active:

To stay active, you need to be active. It's a simple correlation. So gather energy and take out time to exercise or just go out for a walk and you'll notice your body gaining back its lost vigour.





Making small but impactful changes to your lifestyle can have significant benefits for your health. Remember, your health is your greatest asset, so make it a priority in your daily life.