For those who grew up in the 90s, snacks from the past are more than just treats-they're a nostalgic trip down memory lane. These snacks not only define the taste buds of a generation but also hold a special place in the hearts of those who grew up in the 90s. The simple pleasures of enjoying these treats brought joy and created lasting memories. Discover the flavours and snacks that define an era and indulge in a trip down memory lane.

1. Pepsi Cola

Pepsi-Cola wasn't just a drink; it was an experience. These weren't Pepsi or Cola but juice-filled tubes frozen into ice sticks. The colourful, tube-like plastic packaging and the tangy, sweet, frozen liquid inside were a hit among kids. Perfect for a hot summer day, they came in various flavours like cola, orange, and lemon.

2. Uncle Chipps

Before the snack aisle was flooded with various brands of potato chips, Uncle Chipps reigned supreme. Known for its tangy masala flavour and crispy texture, it was a must-have in lunchboxes and after-school snack sessions. The iconic green packet with a smiling mascot became synonymous with childhood happiness. Uncle Chipps continues to be an integral part of the snacking culture today.

3. Phantom Sweet Cigarettes

These sugar-coated, chalky candies in the shape of cigarettes were a quirky favourite among kids. The packaging made them feel like adults while enjoying a sweet treat. Perfect for playful mimicry and sugary goodness, these candy cigarettes were a unique delight.





4. Campa Cola

Before international brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi re-entered the Indian market, Coca-Cola was the go-to soft drink. Its sweet, fizzy taste was synonymous with celebrations and gatherings. Whether it was a family picnic, a birthday party, or a festive occasion, Campa Cola was always present, adding bubbly joy to every event. Its distinct taste and local charm made it a beloved beverage.

5. Poppins

These colourful, fruit-flavoured candies were a hit with kids. The small, round candies came in a roll, making it easy to share with friends or enjoy one by one. Each roll was a rainbow of flavours, and the challenge was to make them last as long as possible. Poppins were perfect for long car rides, school breaks, or just a quick treat on the go.





6. Magic Pop

Magic Pop was the ultimate 90s candy that added a spark to every kid's snack time. These pop-rock candies would fizz and crackle in your mouth, providing a fun and exciting sensation. Available in various fruity flavours, Magic Pop was a must-have treat for a burst of excitement and nostalgia. The crackling sound and sensation created a mini fireworks display in your mouth, making it a unique and thrilling treat that kids loved to share and enjoy together.