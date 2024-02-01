Crispy, crunchy, and delicious, chips make for an amazing binge-eating snack at any hour of the day. Nowadays, potato chips come in different flavours to cater to our needs. From tomato to crab spice, you name it. However, potato chips are harmful if consumed in excess. It could lead to an increase in your blood pressure, weight gain, heart disease, and several other health-related problems. The good thing is that you don't have to depend on potato chips to get the desired crisp and crunch from a snack. You can make your own! If you are someone who is looking for some healthy alternatives to potato chips, then fret not! We have compiled a list of 5 delicious alternatives to chips, which are packed with nutrients!

Beet chips are tasty and healthy.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Crunchy Alternatives That Will Make You Ditch Potato Chips Forever

1. Beet Chips

Thinly sliced beets baked to perfection, Beet chips offer a nutritious and vibrant twist on traditionally unhealthy chips. The natural sweetness of beet chips pairs perfectly with the salt and herbs seasoning, which results in a satisfying crunch. Beets are packed with antioxidants and nutrients that can benefit your body. Moreover, its beautiful red hue isn't just tantalizing for your taste buds but also visually appealing. To make beet chips, all you have to do is air fry sliced beets and season them! And they're ready!

2. Sweet Potato Chips

What's better than potato chips? Sweet potato chips! These nutritious chips are bright orange and taste amazing with a variety of seasonings. Packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, the best part is that you can easily make them at home. Cut sweet potatoes into thin slices and place them on a parchment paper-lined air fryer rack. Bake and season them with salt, pepper, and cinnamon powder. Enjoy these sweet potato chips with homemade dips like salsa and hummus!

3. Zucchini Chips

Yes, you have heard about zucchini noodles but did you know you can also make chips from this veggie? A whole new twist to traditional potato chip snacking, zucchini chips are tasty, crunchy, and mild-flavoured. It's because of this flavour that you can season them with any condiment of your choice. Zucchini chips are low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals. The best way to enjoy these chips and make them more flavorful is by adding garlic powder, black pepper, and dry herbs!

Zucchini chips have a mild flavour.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Banana Chips

Is there anybody who does not like banana chips? Tasty, banana chips serve as a perfect tea time and binge-eating snack when you want to switch to something healthier. You can enjoy them as a standalone snack or crush them and mix them with trail mix. The best part about banana chips is their versatility. The natural sweetness of bananas pairs perfectly with yogurt, nut butter, and even chocolate! Sprinkle some salt and black pepper on top of them and dig in!

5. Carrot Chips

High in fibre and low in calories, carrot chips can easily be made at home and are a nutritious alternative to potato chips. The only thing different about these chips is the shape. When baked, carrots' natural sweetness gets retained in the vegetable chip and pairs perfectly with dry herbs and oregano. You can also eat carrot chips with creamy yogurt, guacamole, or pesto sauce. All you need to do is place thinly sliced carrot strips in an oven or air fryer and bake them until they are dry. And they're done!

