By now, you all must have experienced the food scene in Kolkata. It is rich, extensive, and offers a variety that you possibly can't cover in one go. The city is a melting pot of various cuisines and cultures from across the globe - each having a significant contribution in shaping the taste buds of Kolkata. So much so that today it is considered one of the best food destinations in the world. Yes, you heard us! As per the food website Eater, Kolkata is among 2023's best 11 global culinary destinations that every foodie must have on their bucket list. This brings us to the next question: what must one try first when in the City of Joy? After all, the extensive food scene of Kolkata can leave anyone confused! To help you with that, we have curated a list of restaurants that garnered acclaim and accolades from across the globe. Let's take you through.

Here Are 6 Restaurants In Kolkata That Made Headlines In 2023:

1. Sienna Cafe:

Claimed to be one of the best restaurants in India, Sienna Cafe offers a unique culinary experience, with a blend of local and seasonal produce. Besides a regular menu, the place offers 'weekly specials' and a 'tasting menu,' which are carefully curated foods from across the globe with a hint of Bengal added to it. To put it simply, this quaintly quirky cafe ticks all the boxes, including sustainability, old-world charm, modern kitchen equipment, and more. Led by Chef Auroni Mookerjee, this home-grown brand has recently made it to the list of 'Top 1000 Restaurants in the World,' according to the France-based restaurant guide La Liste. Besides, this year, Sienna Cafe also received multiple accolades from across India.

Where: 49, 1, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata

2. Peter Cat:

Nestled in the heart of Kolkata, Peter Cat has been standing tall at the iconic Park Street since 1975. Today, it has also made it to the list of legendary restaurants from across the world. According to the food and travel guide Taste Atlas, Peter Cat ranks 17th in the list of the '150 most legendary restaurants in the world.' Alongside, the list also mentions the must-try food from the restaurant, and it's none other than the star dish Chelo Kebab. A wholesome platter of kebabs, tikkas and grilled vegetables, served with a poached egg and butter rice, the dish defines indulgence. What adds to the experience is the timeless ambience, created with the aroma of spices, old-school seating arrangements, and dim lights.

Where: Stephen Court Building, 18 A, Mother Teresa Sarani, opposite KFC Restaurant, Park Street area, Kolkata

3. K.C Das:

Mishti is an essential part of Kolkata's food culture. You will find sweet shops at every nook and corner of the city, offering various types of desserts, which are freshly made and taste delicious. One such place that made it to the global food platform is K.C Das. Opened in the 1930s by the iconic confectioner Krishna Chandra Das and his son Sarada Charan, they first came up with the concept of canned rosogolla, which is now being used by various other eateries across Bengal. Today, K.C Das stands 25th on Taste Atlas' list of the '150 Most Iconic Dessert Places' in the world. And the dish the food guide suggests trying is the iconic rosogolla (rasgulla).

Where: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

4. Flurys:

If you have visited Kolkata even once, then you must have heard about Flurys, situated in Park Street. However, today you will find Flurys outlets spread across the city. The 95-year-old patisserie has been offering Kolkata delicious breakfasts and baked goods, including rum ball, cream roll, almond cubes, and more. This year, Flurys also made it to Taste Atlas' list of the '150 Most Iconic Dessert Places' in the world, grabbing the 26th position. And the food you must try at Flurys is their bestseller 'rum balls,' suggests the list.

Where: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

5. Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick Sweets:

The third sweet shop to make it to the Taste Atlas' list of the '150 Most Iconic Dessert Places' in the world is Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick Sweets (popularly known as Balaram Mullick). With a legacy of over 130 years in Kolkata, this place offers a range of mouth-watering sweets and delicacies to the locals and tourists. However, as per the list, the one dish you must try at this iconic sweet shop is their range of 'sandesh.'

Where: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

6. Park Street Social:

If you have been exploring the party scene in Kolkata, then dear reader, Social Offline is here, making a buzz among the people of Kolkata. Owned by Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Social made its debut in Eastern India, with its first outlet at Park Street. This place spans across three floors and covers around 10,000 sq ft. The best part is that both the food and ambience are curated, keeping the 'Bong' connection in mind. From using various Bengali elements in the interior to adding popular Bengali dishes to the menu - Park Street Social has done it all to hit the right spot in the city.

Where: Russel St Social, BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, next to India's Hobby Centre, Park Street area, Kolkata

So, what are you waiting for? Follow the guide and enjoy the food scene of Kolkata before the year ends.