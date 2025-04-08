Garlic is one of those ingredients that we just can't live without. It's in our tadkas, chutneys, gravies, pickles or any other thing you can think of. And if someone has a cold or flu, our dadis and nanis would give us the age-old remedy of garlic. But, over time, this humble vegetable has earned a reputation for being a miracle food. Not everything you hear is true. So, if you are a fan of garlic and can't imagine your day without it, here are some common myths about it that are simply not true.





Also Read: Is Your Garlic Real or Fake? 6 Quick Checks You Need to Try

Here Are 6 Common Myths About Garlic That You Shouldn't Believe

1. Raw Garlic Is Better Than Cooked Garlic

Sure, raw garlic is rich in a compound called allicin, which is known for several health benefits but this doesn't mean cooked garlic is useless. When you saute or roast garlic, you may lose some of the allicin, but other beneficial compounds become active during cooking. Plus, cooked garlic is easier to digest and much more flavourful.

2. Garlic Can Cure All Health Problems

Garlic is undeniably healthy. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and heart-supporting properties. But thinking that garlic alone can cure your health problems is a myth. Chewing raw garlic won't instantly flush out toxins or heal chronic conditions. It can be helpful if you also take a healthy diet and do not treat it as a substitute for medicine. So, go ahead and eat raw garlic, but don't expect any overnight miracles.

3. The More Garlic You Add, The Better

Let's just agree: we have all been guilty of adding an extra clove of garlic or two thinking there's no such thing as too much garlic. But, if you add too much garlic, it can turn bitter or overwhelm the other flavours of your dish. Garlic is meant to amp up the dish, not overpower it. You can make anything, from lasooni dal to garlic naan, a little goes a long way. It is all about balancing the flavours.

4. Garlic Doesn't Spoil

It might seem like garlic can be in your kitchen forever, but like any other food item, it can also rot. Soft, mushy cloves, green sprouts, or a sour smell are some common signs to toss it. Sprouted garlic is still edible, but it may taste bitter. To keep garlic fresh, store it in a cool, dry place with good airflow. Don't keep it in the fridge to steer clear of the odours.

5. Eating Garlic Can Keep Mosquitoes Away

This one has been is pretty popular myth and with no solid proof. The idea is that the strong smell released through your skin might be able to keep the bugs away but this isn't backed by science. For mosquitoes, what might actually work is eucalyptus. So, munch garlic if you want to keep people away, but it won't be useful for mosquitoes!

6. Always Peel Garlic Before Cooking

Not necessarily! While peeling garlic is common, it is not for every dish. When you roast whole garlic with the skin, it gives a soft, sweet flavour and makes it super easy to squeeze out. Even in Indian curries, some cooks throw in unpeeled cloves for a mild infusion of flavour and then remove them before serving.





Also Read:Viral Easy Hack Gives You Ready-To-Use Garlic In A Matter Of Seconds





If you love garlic a bit too much, click here for some easy recipes.