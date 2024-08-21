Food adulteration is becoming an everyday issue in India, with reports of tainted ingredients like ghee, fruits, and now garlic. Garlic, a staple in Indian kitchens, recently made headlines when a video surfaced online showing fake garlic made from cement in Maharashtra's Akola district. The clip, which showed a man peeling a garlic bulb that turned out to be rock-hard cement, went viral, leaving many shocked, especially as garlic prices continue to soar across the country.





Also Read: Cooking Hack: Make Garlic Powder In Bulk With Fresh Garlic In 5 Easy Steps





In such uncertain times, how can you be sure the garlic you buy is genuine? If you're concerned about getting duped, don't worry-there are practical ways to spot fake garlic.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 6 Easy Tips to Identify Fake Garlic:

1. Examine Shape and Size:

Real garlic usually has bulbs that are uniformly shaped with well-stacked cloves. If you notice unusually large or small cloves, it could be a sign of tampering.

2. Inspect Colour:

Genuine garlic typically has an off-white hue with a hint of purple on the outer layers. If the garlic is too white or has a yellowish tint, it may have been artificially whitened.

3. Check Texture:

When you squeeze a garlic bulb, it should feel firm and intact. If it feels hollow or overly soft, it might have been injected with water, indicating it's not authentic.

4. Smell the Aroma:

Garlic's distinctive pungent smell is a reliable indicator. If the garlic lacks a strong aroma or smells chemical, it could be fake. Trust your nose - aroma is a key giveaway.

5. Try the Water Test:

Before purchasing, drop the garlic in water. Real garlic sinks immediately, while fake garlic may float. This simple test can help confirm authenticity.

6. Consider the Price:

With garlic prices on the rise, a deal that seems too good to be true might be just that - fake. It's better to pay a little extra for quality garlic than risk buying counterfeit products.





Also Read: Raw Garlic And Honey For Weight Loss: Eat This Combination On Empty Stomach To Lose Weight Fast





Follow these tips the next time you shop for garlic, and ensure you're getting the best quality for your kitchen!