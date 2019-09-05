5 Easy Iced Tea Recipes That Will Recharge You With A Burst Of Energy

Iced tea boosts energy

If there's anything that can rev up a gloomy day and brooding mind, it is definitely a cup of tea. It has a peculiar energy-boosting power that lifts us up instantly. Its antioxidant properties also help in improving metabolism and body immunity. Our palate is naturally wired to crave for hot beverages during winters and while the chilly weather is still a while away, let's make the best of the current weather to relish some icy cold drinks. Instead of sipping on a cosy hot cup of tea on a lazy day, let's energise ourselves with iced tea. Iced tea leaves a scope of adding any kind of flavour or spices to the drink, and it actually tastes better than regular tea.





We have rounded up some refreshing iced tea recipes that are sure to keep you hydrated and quench your thirst for a flavoursome, ‘pick-me-up' drink.





1.Mango and Peach White Iced Tea

Put your stocked mango flesh from summers to use and make this edgy iced tea with some piquant peaches and white tea bags. Add a dash of honey for a hint of sweetness and relish this drink on a nice sunny day.





Peach iced tea

2. Bel Iced Tea

Rejuvenate with this exotic drink made from bel fruit and sweetened with brown sugar. It is so easy and quick to make that you will end up making it every day.





3. Cherry and Ginger Ice Tea

You have savoured the delicious fruit of cherry in various desserts; now relish it in this iced tea. With the added goodness of ginger, jasmine juice, lime juice and grapefruit juice, this health-giving drink is a must try.





4. Apple & Mint Iced Tea

Apple is famed for its numerous health benefits. The superfood teamed with the freshness of mint, jasmine and lemon; makes for a delicious and healthy concoction. Chamomile tea works wonders to protect you from common infections and also builds up the immunity of the body.





Apple drinks are great for digestion and immunity boost





5. Earl Grey And Fruits Iced Tea

Earl grey has a definitive calming effect that gets rid of mental tiredness. This iced made is livened up with the smoothness of earl grey and striking flavours of pineapple juice and apple juice.





As we inch towards colder days, drink these delish and cooling iced teas that will squirt a fount of energy to refresh you.













