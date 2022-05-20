Tea is one of the most popular beverages across the globe. It gives you the right amount of caffeine kick to keep going throughout the day. In fact, in India, tea is no less than a culture. We find people sipping a hot cup of tea (or chai, as we call it) anytime anywhere. So much so that almost every Indian household today has a dedicated dabba to store tea leaves. That's not all. The beverage is not just confined to homes. From local chai tapris to the fanciest cafes in town, you will find tea and tea lovers at every nook and corner of the country (and around the world). Hence, to celebrate the popularity of tea, International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Association.





As International Tea Day 2022 is just around the corner, we decided to handpick some of our favourite ice tea recipes for you. Each of these coolers is soothing, hydrating and helps you beat the heat with ease. What are you waiting for? Check out the recipes now and try each of them one by one.





International Tea Day 2022: Here Are 5 Ice Tea Recipes For You:

Classic Ice Tea:





An all-time favourite drink, classic ice tea includes every ingredient that helps us keep cool during the summer. Besides strong and aromatic black tea leaves, the drink includes lemon, mint, sugar and loads of ice. And the best part is, you can make it at home in just 10 minutes. So next time, if you have a sudden guest at home, take some mint and lemon and make them cool ice teas. Click here for the recipe.





Apple-Mint Ice Tea:





This drink is just perfect to unwind after a stressful day. As mentioned, this tea includes apple and mint. Alongside, it also has jasmine and chamomile tea to enhance the flavour and aroma of the drink. So, if you have a bag of chamomile tea at home, we suggest, try this recipe at home and relish. Click here for the recipe.





Mango-Peach Ice Tea:





If you are like us, then you too love making the most of mangoes during the summers. Here is one such mango recipe that is cool, hydrating and all things summery. It is mango-peach ice tea. To make this drink, you need peach, mango honey and some bags of white tea. Click here for the recipe.





Cherry-Ginger Ice Tea:





Cherry with ginger - sounds a bit odd, right? But trust us, this combination tastes just the opposite. Hence, we bring you this amazing ice tea recipe that includes both cherries and ginger in it. In fact, it also includes some exotic ingredients including vanilla, grapefruit and jasmine. Try it at your next house party and impress the guests instantly. Click here for the recipe.





Bael Ice Tea:





Bael ice tea makes a perfect summer cooler to beat the heat. It is quick and easy to make and includes the goodness of summer special bael fruit (wood apple). This summer, prepare this flavourful cooler and rejuvenate the body during the day. Click here for the recipe.





Happy International Tea Day 2022, everyone!