As the summer sun shines brightly over Delhi-NCR, the city's culinary scene is firing up with exciting new menus designed to beat the heat. Top restaurants are serving up refreshing twists on classic dishes, along with innovative creations that showcase the best of seasonal ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for cooling drinks, revitalising appetisers, or decadent desserts, there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at the latest summer menus from the city's best eateries and discover the perfect treats to keep you cool and satisfied all season long.

Here Are New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants To Try In May-June 2025:

1. Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar is bringing Mexico to life this Cinco De Mayo with a vibrant, limited-time menu. Their Mexican-inspired dishes feature bold spices and authentic ingredients. The menu includes creative twists on classics, like Mushroom Mexicana and Papi's Pollo Tostada. Signature cocktails like Pina Picante and Paloma Drama add to the festive spirit. Guests can indulge in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, from street-style eats to contemporary Mexican dishes. The celebration ends with a sweet treat, Cinco de Mango. Monkey Bar's electric ambience and creative cocktails make this a fiesta not to miss. It's a culinary road trip across Mexico in every bite.

Where: Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Monkey Bar



2. Cosy Box

Cosy Box in Delhi presents 'Avant Garde,' a boundary-pushing pop-up menu that blends Japanese, Peruvian, and Southeast Asian flavours with Neo-French techniques. Chef Phankri's creative vision brings together seemingly disparate elements in a harmonious fusion. The menu features innovative dishes like yellowtail crudo ceviche and Chilean sea bass with gochujang glaze. Plant-based options, such as the Lianzi lotus stem salad, showcase vegan cuisine's potential. Beverage pairings enhance the experience. Avant Garde offers an accessible luxury dining experience, priced at Rs 2000 for two. Each dish is a revelation, challenging expectations while remaining satisfying.

Where: Cosy Box, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Cosy Box

3. Dos

Dos Delhi has unveiled its refreshing Summer Menu, blending global flavours with contemporary techniques. The menu features vibrant small plates, including Yellowfin Tuna Tataki and Smoky Chipotle Prawns. Gluten-free tacos and larger plates like Grilled Tiger Prawns and Pistachio-Crusted Lamb Rack are highlights. Salads, pastas, burgers, and sandwiches cater to diverse tastes. Desserts like Pull-Me-Up Mango Tiramisu and Basque Cheesecake offer sweet treats. Innovative cocktails, such as 'Dos Me Up' and 'Penthouse Panda', complement the menu. The Summer Menu promises an elevated dining experience with fresh, seasonal ingredients. It's perfect for warm weather dining.

Where: Dos, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Dos

4. one8 Commune

One8 Commune's summer menu, 'For the Love of Mango' reimagines India's iconic fruit with bold, refined flavours. This limited-edition menu takes guests on a sensory journey, blending nostalgia with modern twists. Dishes like Mango & Avocado Salad and Chicken Queso Phyllo Cups offer vibrant flavours. Main courses feature Tropical Jerk Chicken and Sri Lankan Mango Curry. Desserts like Alphonso Mango Panna Cotta and Mango Coconut Chiffon Cake are sweet highlights. Each dish balances surprise and comfort, making it a unique culinary experience. The menu celebrates the essence of summer and mango's nostalgic charm.

Where: one8 Commune, all outlets in Delhi-NCR

Photo Credit: one8 Commune

5. Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons India has introduced its new Summer Coolers, a trio of refreshing drinks perfect for the season. Available at all Tim Hortons cafes across India, these coolers feature bold flavours and fizzy fun. The collection includes Mango & Ginger, Strawberry & Grapefruit, and Passion Fruit & Yuzu, each capturing summer's vibrant spirit. These limited-edition coolers offer a flavourful escape from the Indian heat. With unique twists like zesty ginger and exotic yuzu, every sip is a refreshing experience. Tim Hortons' Summer Coolers are the perfect pick-me-up for a hot summer day. They're a great way to beat the heat and indulge in a fruity treat.

Where: Tim Hortons, all outlets in India

6. Ikk Panjab

Ikk Panjab's new gelato menu brings a contemporary edge to heritage ingredients, making it perfect for stories on modern Indian dining, global-meets-local flavours, or summer dessert round-ups. At Ikk Panjab, it's not just the mains that pay homage to India's rich culinary heritage - the gelatos have a desi twist too. The restaurant reimagines the Italian classic with Indian flavours, using nostalgic ingredients like gur (jaggery), badam (almonds), kishmish (raisins), and khajoor (dates). These house-churned gelatos combine the creamy texture of traditional Italian gelato with the comforting, earthy notes of Indian pantry staples, resulting in a dessert that's both familiar and refreshingly new.

Where: Ikk Panjab, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Ikk Panjab