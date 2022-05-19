Being a tropical country, India gets to experience summer longer than several other countries across the globe. Here, summer season lasts for at least four months a year - from March to June. However, we majorly get to see the worst side of it. Extreme sweat, dehydration, indigestion, pimples, hair fall and more, the scorching heat during the summers can wreak havoc on our whole bodies. So much so that we all experience a constant irritation in our mind and body throughout the day. Yet, many of us eagerly wait for the summer season. Every wondered, why? May be, it is because of the delicious fruits the season brings along.





In India, we find an extensive range of delectable fruits during the summers, leaving us spoilt for choices. Mango, watermelon, lychee, plum, prunes, kokum et al - each of these fruits are juicy, fleshy and fuel us up with energy and nutrition. Summer fruits are super hydrating as well, making them ideal to keep up the water balance in our body and boost immunity against several seasonal diseases. You can have these fruits raw or make hydrating coolers with them.





Here we bring you five of our favourite summer cooler (or sharbat) recipes that are prepared with the popular summer fruits available in India. Let's take you through these delicious and hydrating recipes. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Sharbat Recipes Made With Summer Fruits:

Aam Panna:





Mangoes (or aam) define summer for most of us. It is fleshy, juicy and tastes oh-so-delicious. You can also enjoy aam when it is crunchy and raw. One of our favourite raw mango recipes is aam panna. Made with raw mango, mint leaves, roasted cumin, black salt, sugar and ice, this drink is spicy, flavourful and leaves a soothing effect on our palate every single time. Here we have a quick and easy aam panna recipe for you. Click here.





Phalsa Sharbat:





Phalsa, also known as black currant, is a small reddish-black fruit, mostly available in the markets during May-June. It has a sweet and sour taste and loads you up with good amount of antioxidants, vitamin C and more. Here we have a phalsa sharbat recipe that includes lemon, sugar, mint and ice and adds a perfect balance of sweet and sour on your palate. Click here for the recipe.

Aloo Bukhara Sharbat:





Another popular sweet-tart fruit available during the summer season is aloo Bukhara (or plum). Plum has a rich red outer skin and juicy, translucent pulp inside. It is enriched with vitamin C, beta carotene and several anti-inflammatory properties that make plum an ideal fruit to include in your summer diet. Here we have a popular aloo bukhara recipe for you that also includes the goodness of imli in it. Click here for the aloo Bukhara-imli sharbat recipe.





Bael Panna:





Have you tried this delicious desi smoothie before? Made with bael (or wood apple), this drink is healthy, fulfilling and can benefit our gut health in multiple ways including fighting issues like indigestion, constipation et al. Bael also enriches you with vitamins A, B and C that help fight inflammations in the body. Click here for the delicious bael panna recipe.

Kokum Sharbat:





A popular fruit in the Konkan region of India, kokum has a beautiful dark purple colour and belongs to the mangosteen family of fruits. It is available throughout the summer season and loads you up with antioxidants to fight free radicals in the body. One of the most popular kokum-based recipes is kokum sharbat. It is flavourful, hydrating and cools you down in no time. Click here for kokum sharbat recipe.





Now that you have the delicious summer cooler recipes in hand, we suggest, prepare them one by one and enjoy the season to the fullest.





Happy summers!