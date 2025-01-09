Do you often find yourself craving rice? Is it your go-to comfort food? Are you always eager to try new rice varieties? If you answered yes to any of these questions, there's a high chance you're a true rice enthusiast. Rice is one of the most popular grains worldwide and is used to make a variety of dishes. From flavourful snacks to pairings with curries, it defines comfort in every bite. But how can you tell if you truly qualify as a rice lover? Below, we'll share six common telltale signs shared by rice fans around the world.

Here Are 6 Signs Of A True Rice Lover:

1. You Look Forward To Eating Rice Every Day

Many people prefer to eat rice only on the weekends. But if you're a true rice enthusiast, you'll want to eat it every single day of the week. Whether it's for lunch or dinner, your meal and day seem incomplete if you haven't had rice. You don't mind having it for breakfast either, because, why not?

2. You Like To Try Different Varieties Of Rice

Rice comes in endless varieties, and you've probably tried all of them. Arborio rice, jasmine rice, black rice, sushi rice, bomba rice, red rice - you name it! Trying out different rice varieties is your guilty pleasure, and you take immense pride in it.

3. Your First Instinct Is To Look For A Rice Dish On A Menu

When scanning through a menu at a restaurant, your first instinct is to pick a rice dish. No matter what the cuisine may be, a rice-based dish seems like the perfect fit for you. You also convince others that the dish will be good and why they should order it too!

4. You Secretly Judge People Who Don't Like Rice

You simply can't stand anyone who dislikes rice or calls it "unhealthy." You might even secretly judge them for their food choices. If there are rice haters in your family, you make it your life's mission to convert them into fans.

5. You Turn To Rice-Based Desserts For Comfort

Desserts define comfort, and we all have our certain favourites. For you, it's probably a rice-based dessert such as a bowl of creamy kheer, phirini, or rice pudding. The comfort it provides is unmatched by any other type of dessert. It wouldn't be wrong to say that you're simply addicted.

6. Your Favourite Home-Cooked Meal Is A Rice Dish

Everyone has a go-to home-cooked meal that they can't get enough of. For rice lovers, it has to be a rice-based dish. Whether it's biryani, pulao, rajma-chawal, kadi-chawal, or chana-chawal - you get ecstatic whenever any of these is made at home.

How many of these rice-lover traits do you relate to? Is there any other trait that we missed out on? Share with us in the comments below!