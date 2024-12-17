Rice is one of the most versatile foods out there. It is incredibly easy to make and can be used to create a wide variety of dishes. Biryani, pulao, curd rice, and tomato rice are some of the most common ways it is enjoyed. However, have you ever tried or heard of curry leaves rice? Yes, you heard that right. Typically, curry leaves are used only as a flavour enhancer. However, did you know you could also use them to prepare a mouth-watering rice dish? Introducing: curry leaves rice - a unique South Indian delight that all rice lovers must try.

Also Read: How To Make Curry Leaves Dosa: The Dosa Recipe You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

What Makes Curry Leaves Rice A Must-Try?

This recipe offers a unique way to relish curry leaves, which are typically used to add flavour and aroma to dishes. Unlike regular recipes, here, curry leaves take centre stage. They are transformed into a spicy masala, which is then incorporated into the rice along with a tantalising tadka.

What To Serve With Curry Leaves Rice?

Curry leaves rice tastes delicious on its own. However, if you wish to pair it with an accompaniment, opt for a piping hot bowl of sambar. Additionally, you can enjoy this rice with coconut chutney or pudina chutney.

How To Make Curry Leaves Rice At Home | Curry Leaves Rice Recipe

The recipe for curry leaves rice was shared by the Instagram page @mygardenofrecipes. Here are the steps to follow to make it:

1. Make Curry Leaves Masala

Heat oil in a pan and add urad dal, chana dal, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chillies, curry leaves, and a small piece of tamarind. Saute well, transfer to a mixer grinder, and blend to form a coarse powder.

2. Prepare Tadka

For the tadka, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, a pinch of hing, peanuts, dried red chillies, sesame seeds, and curry leaves.

3. Assemble And Serve

Place boiled rice on a banana leaf or plate. Top it with the prepared curry leaves masala, followed by the tadka. Add salt to taste and mix well. Your curry leaves rice is now ready!

Also Read: 5 Clever Ways To Use Curry Leaves For Kitchen Cleaning

Watch the complete video below:

Would you try making this curry leaves rice at home? Tell us in the comments below!