We all love a clean kitchen, don't we? Our cooking space is sacred as it helps in the functioning of our day-to-day life. But let's face it, some spots are easier to ignore than others. Those tricky, hard-to-reach areas often gather grease and gunk, and if your cooking involves too much oil and masalas, maybe some stubborn stains too. But don't worry, we have a solution to make your kitchen squeaky clean! We have rounded up a list of six sneaky spots in your kitchen that might need some little extra care. So, roll up your sleeves and read on!





Here Are 6 Hard-To-Reach Kitchen Areas That Should Be On Your Cleaning Agenda:

1. Top Of Cabinets And Fridge

Out of sight, out of mind? Not really if you want a clean and hygienic kitchen. The tops of your cabinets and fridge are more prone to building up dust and oil caused by cooking fumes. In Indian kitchens, where no food is complete without a flavourful splash of tadka, the smoke often swirls upwards on these surfaces which makes the tops of fridges and cabinets greasy. To clean it up, use a microfibre cloth with a solution of warm soapy water or a vinegar solution. Make it a point to clean the tops at least once a month to keep your kitchen clean from top to bottom.

2. Under The Sink

The area under your sink is prone to moisture, bacteria and mould, especially during high humidity. It gets way worse once the water leaks and goes unnoticed. Not just moisture but this space also tends to hold up discarded vegetable peels, damp clothes, and even old cleaning supplies. To ensure it remains clean and hygienic, make sure to use an antibacterial cleaner. On top of that, be mindful to keep it moisture-free. If you feel like regular cleaning under the sink is not possible, line a mat or paper to absorb any drips or leaks that might occur.

3. Behind Large Appliances

When was the last time you swept under the fridge or behind the microwave? These areas are often ignored but harbour dirt and food particles, which sometimes become a buzzing spot for bugs and pests (all puns intended!). Every few months, remove these appliances from their original place and give them a good cleaning. For the appliances, wipe down walls and floors with a mixture of water and vinegar to remove stubborn stains and smells. This would help keep your kitchen spotless and hygienic.

4. Inside Drawer Corners

This advice comes from personal experience. A couple of days back, I opened my spoon cabinet just to find 5 to 7 ants lined up on the corner of the cabinet. It might come as a surprise to you, but kitchen drawers can collect crumbs, especially in those narrow corners. Use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner to keep the area clean. Make it a habit to clean the inside of drawer corners once a week.

5. Exhaust Fans

Exhaust fans are super important in the kitchen as they help expel the dirty, hot air outside our cooking space. However, these can build up grease, thanks to all the frying and tempering that we do. Over time, the fan blades can build up dirt which can reduce its efficiency and even pose a fire hazard. To clean, remove the fan blades and soak them in a warm soapy water solution. Or, take a damp cloth and gently wipe off the blades to make them grease-free and fresh!

6. Under The Gas Stove

If you have a mobile gas stove, it could become sticky over time, thanks to spills and splashes. This often-ignored space can also become a breeding ground for germs, especially if there is no proper ventilation in your kitchen. Instead, make it a habit to wipe the area under the gas stove with a solution of warm soapy water. If the stains are stubborn, use a cleaning brush and a baking soda paste. This would ensure your cooking space maintains hygiene levels!





So, the next time you are cleaning your kitchen, don't forget to clean these areas.