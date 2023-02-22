A balanced diet, a good night's rest and plenty of exercise are some of the factors that accelerate weight loss and bring us closer to our goal weight. One element of our diet that is vital for weight loss is the daily fibre intake. Fibre, or roughage, is one of the most crucial elements of a healthy and balanced diet that we often tend to neglect. As per a study, nearly 95% of American adults and children do not meet their daily fibre intake goals. It does not just keep us feeling full for longer but also facilitates a smooth digestion process that is critical for weight loss.





Fibre helps avoid digestive issues like bloating and constipation, and may also help regulate cholesterol and heart health. Further, diabetics and those with other lifestyle conditions are also asked to increase the amount of fibre in their diet as it helps regulate blood sugar levels. The best way to add more fibre to your diet for weight loss is to increase the quantity of fibre-rich foods in your diet. While fibre can be found in legumes and whole grains as well, here are some vegetables rich in fibre that could add up to your daily fibre intake and speed up your weight loss journey.

Here Are 7 High Fibre Vegetables To Add To Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Beetroot

It is said that the darker the vegetable's colour, the more fibre it contains. Beetroot is a great source of fibre and also has several other essential nutrients like iron, folate and potassium. You can sprinkle it on salads, boil it or make it into a delightful vegetable dish too.

Beetroot can be an excellent way to stock up on fibre content. Photo: iStock

2. Broccoli

No more running away from broccoli! This cruciferous vegetable is loaded with plenty of soluble fibre that will keep digestive issues at bay and speed up weight loss as well. A single 100-gram serving may provide up to 10% of your daily fibre requirement as per USDA data.

3. Potato

Although potato may not be a source of high fibre by itself, its skin does contain plenty of fibre. So, if you bake or boil potatoes with the skin and consume them, it can be a great way to up your fibre intake. "It is recommended to eat fruits or foods with peels as they contain essential fibre that is a must for your body," says consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta.





Sweet potatoes can also be enriched with good health. Photo: iStock

4. Green Peas

The humble green peas can actually be a powerhouse of dietary fibre. A 100-gram serving can provide up to 5 grams or 20% of your fibre requirement as per USDA data. Further, green peas are also rich in protein that can accelerate your weight loss goals by keeping you full for longer.

5. Carrot

The root vegetable is known to be good for the eyes, but it also packs a punch in terms of fibre content. Carrot contains both soluble and insoluble fibre that can have a double advantage for weight loss. Consume it raw, in the form of salads or toss it in soups or stir-fries.





Carrots can offer good fibre content along with VItamin A. Photo: iStock

6. Cucumber

Cucumber has been touted to be an excellent addition to the weight loss diet thanks to their primary composition being water. But it also contains plenty of fibre, especially if you consume it with the peel. "The dark green colour of the cucumber peel indicates the presence of antioxidants in it, which ensures nourishment," added Dutta.

7. Artichoke

Artichoke is another wonderful vegetable that packs plenty of fibre in it. A single 100-gram serving is said to provide 5 grams according to the USDA. Artichoke is particularly high in insoluble fibre and can even act as a prebiotic to maintain good gut health and prove beneficial for weight loss in the long run!