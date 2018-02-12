Do Fiber Rich Foods Help In Losing Weight?

Highlights Losing weight is a gradual process

According to Aashima Chopra, Dietician, Paras Bliss Panchkula, "Fiber feeds the friendly bacteria in the gut known as gut flora. All this bacteria too needs to eat well. This is where fiber steps in. It passes through the digestive system mostly unchanged, reaching the friendly bacteria in the intestine that end up digesting the fiber and turning it into usable energy."

What is fiber?

Most of you may not know that fiber is a carbohydrate present in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, et al, but aren't easily digested by the body, so it passes quickly through your system without causing the blood sugar levels to spike. This is mostly why diabetics are advised to eat more fiber-rich foods. Fiber is classified into soluble and insoluble fibers, depending on whether they dissolve in liquids.



Bacteria in our gut play a key role in various aspects of health, which may include health management, immunity, brain function and blood sugar control among others. Now, in order to function well, these bacteria need to be well-fed. Fiber is responsible for reaching the gut bacteria undigested that end up digesting the fiber.

One of the key functions of fiber in losing weight is to reduce your appetite and making you feel satiated for longer. This in turn prevents hunger pangs and cravings. Soluble fiber like pectins and glucomannan tend to thicken in water and form a gel-like substance that sits in the gut. This substance then delays the emptying of the stomach and increases the time it takes to digest and absorb nutrients; all this results in a feeling of fullness.



What are the healthy sources of fiber?

Some of the best sources of fiber that you must include in your diet include apples, bananas, beetroots, broccoli, strawberries, avocado, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas, quinoa, oats, nuts like almonds, walnuts, et al, seeds like chia and flax seeds and dark chocolate among others.

Make sure you consult your doctor before switching to fibrous foods considering they also include sweet fruits that may not be great for diabetics.