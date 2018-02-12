SEARCH

Do Fiber Rich Foods Help In Losing Weight?

   |  Updated: February 12, 2018 18:05 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Do Fiber Rich Foods Help In Losing Weight?
Highlights
  • Losing weight is a gradual process
  • Fiber feeds the friendly bacteria in the gut known as gut flora
  • Most of you may not know that fiber is a carbohydrate
Losing weight is a gradual process and it is important to load up on nutrient dense and low calorie foods that encourage and induce weight loss. Most health experts have given credit to fiber-rich foods considering they are bulking agents that help stimulate your metabolism and further help shed extra kilos. Now, how do fiber rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, et al really function in order to cut down on your body fat? So they even help you lose weight or is it just a myth?

According to Aashima Chopra, Dietician, Paras Bliss Panchkula, "Fiber feeds the friendly bacteria in the gut known as gut flora. All this bacteria too needs to eat well. This is where fiber steps in. It passes through the digestive system mostly unchanged, reaching the friendly bacteria in the intestine that end up digesting the fiber and turning it into usable energy."



What is fiber?



Most of you may not know that fiber is a carbohydrate present in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, et al, but aren't easily digested by the body, so it passes quickly through your system without causing the blood sugar levels to spike. This is mostly why diabetics are advised to eat more fiber-rich foods. Fiber is classified into soluble and insoluble fibers, depending on whether they dissolve in liquids.
 

weight loss

Most of you may not know that fiber is a carbohydrate



How does fiber help in losing weight?



Bacteria in our gut play a key role in various aspects of health, which may include health management, immunity, brain function and blood sugar control among others. Now, in order to function well, these bacteria need to be well-fed. Fiber is responsible for reaching the gut bacteria undigested that end up digesting the fiber.



One of the key functions of fiber in losing weight is to reduce your appetite and making you feel satiated for longer. This in turn prevents hunger pangs and cravings. Soluble fiber like pectins and glucomannan tend to thicken in water and form a gel-like substance that sits in the gut. This substance then delays the emptying of the stomach and increases the time it takes to digest and absorb nutrients; all this results in a feeling of fullness.
 

fiber 2 625

One of the key functions of fiber in losing weight is to reduce your appetite​

What are the healthy sources of fiber?



Some of the best sources of fiber that you must include in your diet include apples, bananas, beetroots, broccoli, strawberries, avocado, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas, quinoa, oats, nuts like almonds, walnuts, et al, seeds like chia and flax seeds and dark chocolate among others.



Make sure you consult your doctor before switching to fibrous foods considering they also include sweet fruits that may not be great for diabetics.


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  FiberFiber Rich FoodsWeight Loss
Health Benefits Of 38 Important Spices From Around The World
Health Benefits Of 38 Important Spices From Around The World
Mahashivratri 2018: What Makes Makhana Kheer A Favourite Shivratari Prasad
Mahashivratri 2018: What Makes Makhana Kheer A Favourite Shivratari Prasad

Related Video

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Aaj Kya Khaoge? 7 Answers To This Question That Will Brighten Up Every Day Of The Week

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 