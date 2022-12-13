Delhi, India's culinary capital, is influenced by a variety of cuisines. It is home to a number of iconic restaurants that have withstood the test of time and remain among the most sought-after gourmet destinations. In fact, they have evolved without changing the core of who they are, and people adore them for both what they stood for in the past and what they offer today. While there is no denying that each part of Delhi is brimming with unique and drool-worthy food spots, there is something about these historic restaurants that charms like nothing else. Whether it's the decades-old recipes, the retro seating, or the infectious vibe, these restaurants have our hearts and no new restaurant can ever replace these gems.





While speaking of food, the cuisine at these restaurants is a delectable mix of Mughlai, desserts, North Indian, and more, demonstrating that Delhi's palate has been experimental for decades. So, if you haven't yet discovered Delhi like a local, or if you're new to the city, we have shortlisted some of the oldest-running restaurants in Delhi to get you started! Read below.

Here're 7 Of The Most Iconic Restaurants In Delhi You Must Try:

1. Karim's

Karim's, one of Delhi's oldest eateries, has been operating since 1913 and is well-known not just in Delhi but throughout India. The first and original outlet was established in the Jama Masjid neighbourhood of old Delhi, and it continues to draw the largest crowds today. Known for its raans, bakarkhani, and kormas as well as signature dishes like the Nihari and Bara Kabab, Karim's has had generations of consumers swear by its mouthwatering cuisine.

Where: Jama Masjid And Multiple Outlets

Price For Two: INR 1000 (Approx.)

2. Kwality

Nothing seems better than Kwality for a lavish dining experience, mouth-watering food, and an overall luxurious vibe! This restaurant, which was founded in the 1940s, serves traditional North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. As soon as you enter the restaurant, you will feel a vintage vibe that will make you want to capture the essence of the place.

Where: Connaught Place

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx)

3. Wenger's

This is Delhi's oldest bakery, dating back to 1924. Waffles, pies, cakes, pastries, burgers, paninis, hotdogs, salads, and much more are available. In 1924, Wenger's began as a catering service. Confectionery was established in 1926.

Where: Connaught Place

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx.)

4. Kake Da Hotel

Kake Da Hotel is another popular hangout for many Delhi people. This restaurant has ruled our hearts with its delectable meals since 1931. Your appetite will be whetted by the aroma of the food, especially their butter chicken and dal makhani. Oh, and don't forget about the soft, buttery naans.





Where: Connaught Place





Price For Two: INR 800-900 (Approx.)

5. United Coffee House

United Coffee House is perhaps one of the places that have witnessed all of the major changes that our country has gone through. With its royal, eye-pleasing interiors and sumptuous food that hasn't changed a bit since it opened in 1942, the fine-dine has kept the old-school dining experience alive.

Where: Connaught Place

Price For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)

6. Bhimsains Bengali Sweet House

This enduring restaurant in Bengali Market offers mouthwatering gol gappe, papdi chaat, chole bhature, and even decadent Indian sweets, so you can satisfy all your chaat cravings there! Bhimsains Bengali Sweet House, possibly Delhi's oldest, was founded in 1937 and now has two locations next to each other.

Where: Bengali Market

Price For Two: INR 300 (Approx.)

7. Moti Mahal

Moti Mahal, which opened in 1947, is regarded as independent India's first restaurant. It is said that this restaurant introduced the country to the flavours of tandoori and Peshawar cuisine. The restaurant serves delectable food and has opulent decor.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Price For Two: INR 1200 (Approx.)

So, what are you holding out for? Take a trip to these incredible eateries and let us know which dishes are your favourites!









