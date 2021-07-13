Egg whites are a huge hit among fitness enthusiasts, but the same cannot be said for egg yolks. Though they are often cast aside given the fat quantity in them, they are a good source of vitamins A and D. In addition to this, they also have enriching properties of calcium and iron. Egg yolk is also a versatile ingredient that can be used in savoury and sweet recipes. Given how easy they are to work with, they are all you need for a quick meal. We are going to prove this to you with these amazing egg yolk recipes that can be prepared in under 10 minutes.





7 Egg Yolk Recipes For You:

This extremely easy and healthy breakfast option is also very tasty. All you need to do is create a hole on the bread slices to fill it with a yummy mixture of egg yolk, coriander and garam masala along with other ingredients.

Salads do not have to be always boring. Make this filling salad with a dash of yummy ingredients such as egg yolk, tomatoes, onions and other spices. You can make it crunchy by sprinkling toasted sesame seeds.

Tempted to have a cheesy egg dish? Try out this super delicious recipe. A host of vegetables, avocado and walnuts add a dose of freshness to the rich texture of egg yolk. You can have this buttery mix with toast.

This is, by far, one of the simplest egg dishes to make. In just 10 minutes, fill your tummy with peppery scrambled eggs which boast of the richness of egg yolk, butter and milk.

Regular omelettes are too mainstream. Instead, make this 5-minute recipe that is wholesome and yummy at the same time. The recipe has some mouth-watering ingredients such as cheddar cheese, green bell pepper and bacon.

The egg recipe is an American diner classic and can be prepared effortlessly in a few minutes. You can make this recipe look visually pleasing by cutting it into various shapes. Chilli flakes, cheese and herbs are bound to make it a go-to dish for kids.

Also known as Egg Tikka, the fiery recipe is made with a bunch of fresh spices. The texture is further elevated using curd and besan. The dish can be served with biryani or even simple rice and dal.





Do let us know in the comments which recipe is on top of your must-have list.