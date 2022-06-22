Pandemic or endemic, winter or summer - we have now learnt that it is important to have good immunity at all times. Not just to ward off serious viruses, but a good immune system can also help keeps common illnesses away. So, every day, put in some time and effort into building your immunity through your diet, and it's best to start with the first and the most important meal of the day - breakfast. Since breakfast options are endless, there are reams of recipes and foods to pick from and turn them into immunity-boosting meals. Not sure how to do it? Here we are to help you.





Enough tinkering around with your diet, it's time to get down to serious business but in a fun and yummy way. Include these meals in your breakfast menu and chomp away all the way to good health.

Here're 7 Ways To Boost Immunity With A Healthy Breakfast

1. Add Proteins To Your Meals

It's good if you love to have eggs in the morning. But when you plan to eat something different, try and fill it with proteins like soya, paneer, chicken, chickpeas etc. So add paneer to your chilla, add chickpeas or kidney beans or chicken to your sandwich, and make your pancakes with oats. Here are some protein-rich recipes you can try for breakfast.





The nutrient protein helps in performing the several body's functions smoothly.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Smoothies For A Smooth Morning

Pick curd or milk, or both, and make delicious smoothies with fruits, nuts and honey in place of regular sugar. All these foods combined will give you a refreshing meal, replete with various immunity-boosting nutrients.

3. Treat Vitamin D As An Essential

This is no news that vitamin D is the most important nutrient that helps build immunity. Besides getting enough if this vitamin naturally through sunlight, try these recipes that include vitamin D-rich ingredients, and make them a part of your regular breakfast routine.

4. Include Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Just like Vitamin D, Vitamin C too plays a big role in boosting our immunity. And it can be derived through foods that come abound with it, especially citrus fruits and vegetables. Here is a list of vitamin C-rich foods you must include in your morning diet.

5. Spice Up Your Tea

If, like scores of Indians, you too can't start your day without a hot cup of tea, here's a little tip to add some health to your morning ritual. Add spices like ginger, cloves, fennel and cardamom to your tea to give a boost to your immunity the first thing in the morning. Here is a recipe of a delicious masala tea that has a variety of healthful spices.





Adding spices to tea makes it healthy.

6. Consider Nuts And Seeds For Everything

Really, all those crunchy nuts and seeds are full of healthy fats and nutrients that are a boon for the immune system. Consider adding them to any meal - smoothies, sandwich, cereals, pancakes et al.

7. Add Turmeric To Breakfast Beverages

Milk, tea, smoothie or milkshake - try adding a dash of turmeric to your breakfast drinks to reap in all the health-benefitting properties of this golden spice. Here are some recipes you could try.





Enjoy good health with robust immunity, and achieve this through a good diet.