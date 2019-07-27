Vitamin D Diet: Have Vitamin D-Rich Breakfast With These Meals For Healthy Bones And Teeth 

Vitamin D Diet: Healthy Breakfast Options

Highlights Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones and teeth

There are many foods rich in this 'sunshine vitamin'

Here are some options for breakfast meals, rich in Vitamin D

To attain a healthy body, it is important to feed a balanced mix of nutrients to the body. Vitamin D is one such vital nutrient that ensures development and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D plays a big role in absorption of calcium and phosphorus from foods and also helps in building a sound immune system. Though, our body has the ability to produce Vitamin D naturally through sunlight, it still has to rely on external sources to fulfil the requirement. There are many foods that are rich in the 'sunshine vitamin' - vitamin D.







You will mostly find Vitamin D in dairy products like milk, eggs, fish and yogurt. If you realised, these foods form an essential part of one's morning nutrition - a great way to kick off the day with a healthy dose of Vitamin D. So, here we list down some interesting breakfast ideas to get your fill of the essential Vitamin D nutrient.











Vitamin D-Rich Meals For Breakfast To Maintain Healthy Bones And Teeth

Cereals -

Breakfast cereals with added fruits and nuts are soaked in milk to present a sweet treat for a sweet start to the day. Pick any cereal of your choice, add in nuts like almonds and walnuts, and seeds like pumpkin seeds and chia seeds; and douse everything in a bowl of hot or cold milk.





(Also Read: 7 Healthy Vitamin D-Rich Foods)

Breakfast cereals are made up of milk, which is a good source of vitamin D







Omelettes -

Many people discard egg yolks to make egg dishes, which is not really a good practice. We agree that egg yolks contain a high amount of fats that is not good news for our waistline, but they also provide a good supply of vitamin D. Make an omelette with the egg yolks and enjoy a nutritious and a tasty breakfast.





Smoothies -

If you are not having a milk-based meal at the dawn of the day, pair your breakfast with a smoothie. This healthy drink is usually made by blending fruits, nuts and seeds with a good amount of yogurt. Yogurt not only fuels in vitamin D but also keeps you digestion system running smoothly.





(Also Read: Vitamin D-rich milkshake ideas)





Smoothie is made of fruits and vitamin d-rich yogurt











Mushroom Pasta -

Not a dairy product, mushrooms also contain an impressive amount of vitamin D. Make healthy pasta or macaroni with chopped mushrooms or mushroom sauce to take in a number of nutrients. Mushrooms, when cooked, turn creamy and soggy. This eliminates the need of oodles of cheese. So, make you pasta with a mix of mushrooms and milk and enjoy a vitamin D-rich meal.







Prepare these delicious dishes as the first meal of the day for a vitamin D-rich diet and let your body build strong bones and teeth so that you live a healthy life.









