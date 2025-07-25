The rainy season brings with it a certain charm- cooler temperatures, the smell of wet earth, and a natural urge to slow down. But it also brings damp kitchens, sticky ingredients, and the occasional power cut. If you've ever found yourself staring at your spice rack wondering why everything feels a little off, you're not alone. Check out these few simple cooking tips to help you cook during the monsoon with ease and keep the food fresh and safe.





Here Are 7 Cooking Tips For Rainy Days

1. Keep The Pantry Ready

It's a good idea to keep your kitchen pantry well stocked.

It helps to have a few basics on hand- rice, lentils, pasta, canned goods, and dry snacks. These are easy to cook and don't spoil quickly. A little planning goes a long way, especially on days when stepping out for groceries isn't an option.

2. One-Pot Meals Are A Lifesaver

Cooking something wholesome in a single pot can save time and effort. Think khichdi, pasta, or a simple vegetable curry. These meals are filling, easy to make, and don't leave you with a pile of dishes. Still in no mood to cook? Just pick up your phone and order online your favourite one-pot meal to enjoy while watching the rain.

3. Watch The Moisture

Humidity can affect everything from your salt to your spices. Store them in airtight containers and consider adding a few grains of rice or a bay leaf to absorb excess moisture. Wipe down surfaces regularly to keep things dry and clean.

4. Go Easy On Fermentation

The monsoon isn't ideal for fermenting batter or curd. If you're craving dosa or idli, try instant versions using semolina or rice flour. They're quicker and more reliable in this weather.

5. Frying? Be Careful

Yes, pakoras and chai are a monsoon classic. But frying in humid conditions can be tricky. Oil tends to splatter more, and food can turn soggy. Use fresh oil, fry in small batches, and drain on a rack to keep things crisp.

6. Handle Herbs Gently

Fresh herbs wilt faster in this weather. Wrap them in a paper towel and store them in the fridge, or switch to dried herbs for cooking. You can also freeze chopped herbs in ice cube trays with a bit of oil for later use.





7. Keep It Light

Light meals like soups are great for rainy days.

Heavy meals can feel a bit much when it's damp and cool outside. Lighter dishes like soups, stir-fries, or steamed vegetables are easier on the stomach and quicker to prepare. Adding ingredients like ginger, garlic, and turmeric can also help boost immunity. Even your food delivery app would have many such light-meal options that you can explore.





Cooking during the monsoon doesn't have to be complicated. With a few small adjustments, your kitchen can stay just as inviting as ever. And on those especially grey days, a warm bowl of something simple might be all you need.