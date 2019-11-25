7 Kitchen Tips To Peel And Cut Your Veggies The Right Way For Maximum Nutrition

Follow these kitchen tips to cut your vegetables the right way.

An ideal diet is a balanced mash-up of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, dairy products et al. Just like all other foods, vegetables make for an integral part of our diet. We all try to have at least one meal in a day, containing the goodness of vegetables. Though peeling, cutting or slicing or chopping, and then cooking them, might seem an arduous task, the humungous nutritive value that we get from this food, is totally worth the efforts put in. Dry or with gravy, veggies cooked with other foods and the right kinds of spices make for a delicious eat. Indian food is all about veggies (sabzi) eaten with roti or rice. That's the importance it holds in our regular diet.





Our favourite veggies provide all the nutrition that we need. But, did you know the way we peel or cut them, affects their nutritional properties? The way you go about handling your veggies before cooking them is of paramount importance that dictates their offering to us. So, here we give you some smart tips and tricks to peel and cut your vegetables the right way so that you get maximum health benefits from them.





The way you cut or peel vegetables makes a difference in their nutritional value

5 Tips To Peel And Cut Your Vegetables The Right Way

1. Always wash your vegetables before peeling them; not just to remove the dirt over them, but also to retain the water soluble vitamins in the vegetables that you may lose if you wash them after peeling.





2. Some studies suggest that cutting vegetables with a blunt knife may make them lose some of their nutrients. Using a sharp blade can minimise the risk of bacterial growth and can also prevent over softening of the vegetables.





3. It is said that more finely the vegetable are chopped, the faster they get spoiled. They may lose moisture, their natural colour and some amount of nutrients. So, if you are planning to cut your vegetables and store them to be cooked later; try to cut/chop them in bigger pieces. Shredded vegetables must be immediately cooked and consumed.





4. Keep in mind to peel vegetables as thinly and as close to the skin as possible. This way you'll get the maximum amount of nutrients from them.





5. There are some vegetables that have an edible skin with loads of vitamin and minerals. Know these veggies and try to keep their peel to get the most out of them. Some of these veggies are cucumbers, brinjal, and even potatoes.





Use a sharp knife to cut or slice vegetables





We hope these kitchen hacks will help you use your vegetables in the best way. If you know of more such tips, please share with us in the comments section below.











