A dish made luscious with a creamy cashew base, perfumed with expensive spices and with a hint of sweetness from caramelised onions, korma is all kinds of delicious. And indulgent to the core. Can you imagine an Indian wedding without this intensely flavourful curry? There are very few things that can top the joy of mopping up korma curry with butter naan, or relishing it with steamed rice. That joy gets somewhat multiplied when a non-vegetarian korma dish is laid out in front of you. Preparing a good korma takes a wee bit of time, effort and patience, but that's not to say you can't make it at home.





Here are 7 great non-vegetarian korma recipes for you:

This Mughal era classic is simple, quick, and fuss-free. Here, chicken is cooked with cardamom, cloves, garlic, coriander, chilli powder, ginger paste, fried onions and yoghurt. This saffron-flavoured dish is the perfect recipe for a dinner party.

This recipe, too, makes for a wonderful dinner party dish. It's a simple mutton recipe that takes around an hour to prepare at home. Here, mutton is cooked with hung curd, water, and a range of spices such as garlic, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon sticks.

The nutty flavour of this creamy chicken korma stands out. It's a mildly-spiced dish made with poppy seeds, cashews and khoya. It's also great for children because it's not too spicy. It goes well with steamed rice, pulao, or a coconut-rice kind of dish.

You will fall in love with dish that's cooked with coconut milk and a range of spices. Here, pieces of chicken are marinated in yoghurt, and then it's made with coconut milk and a variety of spices. Rustle it up for your next get-together.

This is a great recipe from Bhopal's Nawabi cuisine. It's a spicy dish and the mutton pieces are cooked in a thick, spicy gravy made with whole spices. The Bhopali Ghost Korma is named after Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Serve it with butter roti and chopped onions.

This is a tangy and delicious korma where lamb is cooked with dried plums. It takes around an hour to make this dish. The lamb chunks are cooked with spices, then dried plums and tamarind extract are added. This dish goes well with steamed rice and roti or naan.

Marchwagan mutton is a popular Kashmiri spicy meat-based korma. The meat is cooked with whole spices and red chilli powder, a primary ingredient in Kashmiri cuisine. The Kashmiri red chilies give the stew a gorgeous red colour without making it overly hot.