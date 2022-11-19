Winter is all about comfort food and indulgence. And, while being cosy in bed with your pile of blankets may make you want to skip breakfast, that doesn't mean you should. So why have another plain Jane scrambled egg with a side of toast when there are countless notable breakfast spots in the city to satisfy your every winter morning healthy craving? Check out these ideal breakfast spots in Delhi where you can indulge your taste buds on lazy weekends with a group of your best friends and families, or simply stop by for a healthy start to the day.

Here Are 7 Best Places For A Wholesome Winter Breakfast:

1. Fig

Lutyens Delhi has been the buzz lately for the recently opened conscious café, Figat Malcha. An all-day dining, Nordic-style café with an in-house Parisian style bakery, they've already crafted a reputation for serving delicious, healthy and Insta-friendly breakfasts, along with 'farm-to-cup' specialty coffees. Smart, spacious and suave, the ambience and food is brilliant for casual catch-ups, business meetings and family meals.





When: 7:30 am to 11:00 pm

Where Malcha Marg Market, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri





How much: INR 2,500 (approx, for two)





What To Try: British Eggs Benedicts, Hass Avocado & Harissa Hummus Sourdough Toast, Rose Water Yogurt Parfait and European Breakfast Platter

Fig at Malcha is the city's latest offering for breakfast lovers. Photo: Fig at Malcha

2. Roasted By Roseate, Vasant Kunj

Roasted By Roseate is the chic patisserie and cafe in Vasant Kunj that offers stunning outdoor views of greens and foliage. Located in a quaint business complex, the intimate cafe that dons contemporary elegance is a relaxed space for both business rendezvous or laid-back meetings with folks. The all-day breakfast menu includes homemade granola, eggs, healthy choice of smoothie bowls and green toasts. Roasted By Roseate offers a wide choice of freshly baked breads that include gluten-free, multigrain, sourdough and rye along with a fine selection of tea and coffee. It also has a luxe co-working space - Upstage Club, in case you want that breakfast to linger on for long, without missing out on work calls and emails.





When: 8 AM - 11PM





Where: Roasted by Roseate, Vasant Kunj





How much: Rs 2,500 (approx, for two)





What To Try: Berry and Acai Smoothie Bowl, Fresh Fruit Juice, Avocado Green Toast on choice of bread.

Roasted by Roseate is a wonderful place for some gourmet food in Vasant Kunj. Photo: NDTV Food

3. Fabcafe by the Lake in Sunder Nursery

During the cold winter months, all we need is a good, healthy breakfast in a clean, verdant, and sunny setting. If you think this is impossible to come by, especially in the midst of the capital's hustle and bustle, then Fabcafe by the Lake in Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, is the place to go this winter. Fabcafe by the Lake is the seventh addition to the cafe chain by the Fab India stores in Delhi, located in a 16th-century heritage park that also serves as the capital city's first arboretum. The lush 400-meter walk (or 600-meter drive) to the park's cafe welcomes you to a very Central Park-esque vibe where people are busy with workouts, dog walks and conversations. Breakfast at Fabcafe by the Lake (8:00 am to 11:00 am) includes Indie Masala Omelette, Lil' Beetroot Idlis with Sambar, Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes, Tulsi Mulethi, and various types of classic coffees, among other light bites.





When: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm





Where: Sunder Nursery, Delhi' Heritage Park, adjoining Humayun's Tomb, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Delhi 110013





How much: INR 2,000 for two





What To Try: Beetroot Idlis with sambhar, Low cal Polenta Upma, Vegan Tofu Akuri

Enjoy the goodness of a wholesome meal with a backdrop of the city. Photo: Fabcafe

4. Ama Cafe, Majnu Ka Tila

If you like breakfast dates, Ama Cafe in Majnu Ka Tila (Delhi's Little Tibet) is a must-visit bringing hilly mornings to Delhi. Ama Cafe serves a Himalayan Tibetan Menu, English Breakfast, Pancakes, Freshly Grilled Sandwiches, Museli Bowl, and Salad for breakfast. There is also a wide selection of teas, coffees, juices, and shakes. Enjoy their hearty breakfast while watching its narrow streets, colourful Tibetan flags and melodious sounds from the Tibetan temple.





This bakery/café serves excellent baked goods and a variety of refreshing blends, as well as authentic noshes from the neighbouring country. Oh, and did we mention their pancakes are to die for. When you're there, you must try their Double Chocolate Pancake.





When: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm





Where: Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi, Delhi 110054





How much: INR 500 for two





What To Try: Tingmo, Himalayan Breakfast, Hazelnut Latte

Popular among the city's diners, Ama Cafe serves a lavish breakfast too. Photo: Instagram

5. Amour Bistro, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

This quaint bistro serves European cuisine and is far too beautiful to pass up if you're passing through. The beautiful decor will greet you as soon as you walk in (think wooden chairs, colourful glassware, and empty wine bottles that are hung on the walls (especially during winter mornings). Doing eggs in a variety of styles, including Italian and Mediterranean-style breakfasts, try their Quinoa Breakfast Salad Bowl, Huevos Rancheros, and Avocado And Egg Brekkie Toast for a new and refreshing taste. We guarantee you won't be disappointed so stop by soon and order something from the breakfast menu.





When: 8:00 am to 12:00 Midnight





Where: 10/48, Malcha Marg Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri





How much: INR 2000 for two





What To Try: Salads

6. Habitat Hub, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

When discussing breakfast, we can't miss the city's most famous breakfast spot, which recently underwent a makeover from All American Diner to Habitat Hub. Breakfast is served all day, every day. They appear to have it all, serving a wide variety of breakfast items ranging from Muesli cereal to extravagant platefuls of Bagels, Muffins, Sausages, Pancakes, Waffles, and Eggs and even Indian breakfast like Masala Pao and Paneer Bhurji. You'll find nostalgia in everything, from the menu to the music and decor, and this is what keeps the crowds coming back again and again. Remember that pancakes (and waffles) are a delicacy in this town!





When: 7:00 am to Midnight





Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Rd, New Delhi, Delhi 110003





How much: INR 2300 for two





What To Try: Masala pao and paneer bhurji, shakshuka and pancakes

7. Di Ghent Cafe, Khan Market, New Delhi

We are overjoyed that Di Ghent Cafe has opened a brand-new location in Khan Market. This adorable cafe has charming decor that adheres to the minimalism philosophy, with walls covered in warm colours! The inviting atmosphere will entice you to return for more, and the bibliophile in you will swoon over the small bookshelf.





The rustic wooden interiors and the aroma of fresh coffee wafting through Di Ghent Cafe are the first things you notice when you walk in. They serve wine and have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu. Fresh smoothies and cold coffees steal the show here, making it the ideal spot for breakfast! We especially recommend their English Brunch which includes pork sausage, crispy bacon, sunny side eggs, roast potato, Heinz baked beans, sauteed whole garlic mushroom, grilled tomato, sourdough toast, and butter.





When: 8:00 am to 11 PM





Where: Level 1, 23, Khan Market, New Delhi,110003





How much: INR 1700 for two





What To Try: Sourdough toast and sauteed whole garlic mushroom

Bask in the goodness of the sun at this earthy and comfortable cafe.