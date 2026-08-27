Raksha Bandhan is a celebration rooted in family, affection and traditions, and no Indian festival is complete without a generous spread of homemade sweets. This Raksha Bandhan, give traditional mithai and festive treats a wholesome, homemade touch by replacing refined sugar with traditional sweeteners such as desi khand and jaggery.





From creamy kheer to coconut ladoos and festive halwa, these recipes bring together familiar Indian flavours while allowing the distinctive caramel notes of jaggery and the gentle sweetness of desi khand to shine through.





Also Read: What Is Chappan Bhog And Why Is It Offered To Lord Krishna On Janmashtami

1. Desi Khand Rice Kheer

A classic bowl of rice kheer is perfect for Raksha Bandhan and can easily be prepared using desi khand.





Ingredients:





Rice, full-fat milk, desi khand, cardamom powder, chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron.





Method:





Soak the rice for 20 to 30 minutes and drain. Bring milk to a boil in a heavy-bottomed pan, add the rice and cook on low heat until it becomes soft and the milk thickens. Add desi khand towards the end and stir until completely dissolved. Finish with cardamom, saffron and chopped nuts. Serve warm or chilled.

2. Jaggery Coconut Ladoos

Coconut ladoos are quick to prepare and make an excellent festive sweet for Raksha Bandhan.





Ingredients:





Grated fresh coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, a little ghee and chopped nuts.





Method:





Heat a pan and add a little ghee followed by grated coconut. Cook for a few minutes. Add grated or powdered jaggery and stir until it melts and combines with the coconut. Cook until the mixture thickens. Add cardamom and chopped nuts. Allow it to cool slightly, then shape into small ladoos.





Also Read: How to Make Dhaniya Panjiri for Janmashtami: 9 Expert Tips

3. Desi Khand Besan Ladoos

Besan ladoos are a festive favourite and desi khand can be used to give them a delicate sweetness.





Ingredients:





Besan, desi khand, ghee, cardamom powder and chopped almonds or pistachios.





Method:





Roast besan in ghee over low heat, stirring continuously until aromatic and golden. Allow it to cool slightly before mixing in powdered desi khand and cardamom. Add chopped nuts and combine well. Shape the mixture into ladoos while it is still warm enough to hold together.

4. Jaggery Atta Halwa

A warm bowl of atta halwa made with jaggery is a simple yet comforting addition to a festive meal.





Ingredients:





Whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, water or milk, cardamom and chopped nuts.





Method:





Roast the wheat flour in ghee over low heat until golden and fragrant. In a separate pan, dissolve jaggery in warm water and strain if required. Gradually add the jaggery water to the roasted flour while stirring continuously. Cook until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Add cardamom and nuts before serving.





5. Desi Khand Shahi Tukda





Turn leftover bread into a festive dessert with this easy version of shahi tukda.





Ingredients:





Bread slices, milk, desi khand, ghee, cardamom, saffron, almonds and pistachios.





Method:





Toast or lightly fry the bread slices until golden. Simmer milk with desi khand, cardamom and saffron until it reduces slightly. Arrange the bread on a serving plate and pour the warm milk mixture over it. Garnish generously with chopped nuts and saffron.

6. Jaggery Til Ladoos

Til ladoos are a traditional sweet that can add a nutty element to the Raksha Bandhan dessert platter.





Ingredients:





White or black sesame seeds, jaggery, a little ghee and cardamom powder.





Method:





Dry roast the sesame seeds until fragrant. Melt jaggery in a pan with a little water and cook until it reaches a sticky syrup consistency. Add the roasted sesame seeds and cardamom, mix quickly and remove from heat. Once the mixture is cool enough to handle, shape it into small ladoos.

7. Desi Khand Fruit Shrikhand

For something lighter and refreshing, a fruit-based shrikhand can make an elegant festive dessert.





Ingredients:





Hung curd, desi khand, cardamom powder, saffron, chopped nuts and seasonal fruits such as mango, berries or pomegranate.





Method:





Whisk the hung curd until smooth. Add powdered desi khand, cardamom and saffron and mix well. Fold in chopped fruit and refrigerate for at least an hour. Garnish with nuts and saffron before serving.

Bringing Tradition To The Festive Table

Raksha Bandhan is as much about sharing food as it is about celebrating relationships. Using traditional sweeteners such as jaggery and desi khand in homemade recipes can bring familiar flavours to the festive table while adding a distinctly Indian touch to modern celebrations.





Whether it is the comforting richness of jaggery halwa, the nuttiness of sesame ladoos or the delicate sweetness of desi khand kheer, these recipes offer plenty of ways to make Raksha Bandhan celebrations sweeter, one homemade treat at a time.



About the author: Shrey Gupta is the Head of Dhampur Green