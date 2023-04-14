India is a land of culinary diversity. Travel the lengths and breadths of the country and you will see so many different kinds of ingredients, dishes and cooking techniques. There is a unique charm to every preparation that hails from different parts of India. In Kashmiri cuisine, there is a subtle yet bold flavour of whole spices. In Maharashtrian and Gujarati cuisine, the use of peanuts and garlic steals the show. So, is it possible to enjoy the goodness of regional cuisines while in the capital city? Yes, absolutely. We have collated a list of some amazing regional cuisines of India and where you can find them in Delhi-NCR.

Here Is A List Of 7 Regional Cuisines And Where To Find Them In Delhi-NCR:

1. Bihari Food

The humble Bihari cuisine has taken the culinary world by storm. From sattu parathas to litti chokha, there is so much that this region has to offer. In Delhi-NCR, we would suggest visiting Potbelly café in Shahpur Jat and Chanakyapuri. Food, drinks, snacks, chutneys, main course and desserts - you will find everything you need. Their amazing fare will take you back to the streets of Patna.





Where: Potbelly Café, Shahpur Jat

2. Kashmir

Kashmiri food, also known as Kashmiri wazwan, is one of the must-try cuisines of this country. Whether it is the Kashmiri gushtaba or the simple zafrani pulao, every bite will leave you drooling. Enjoy this delicious cuisine in Matamaal in Gurugram and trust us, you will keep coming back for more.





Where: Matamaal, Gurugram

3. Himachal Pradesh

Himachali food including momos and thukpa is a big hit among Delhiites. There are quite a number of Himalayan and Tibetan outlets in the city that serve all this delectable food and more. You can choose to head to the Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi, or else, go and try out the food in Humayunpur near Safdarjung Enclave. Trust us, you will not be disappointed!





Where: Multiple restaurants in Majnu ka Tila, Humayunpur





4. Gujarati Food

From aamras puri to farsaan, Gujarati food has so much to offer. You can savour Gujarati food at a plethora of places in Delhi. For authentic dhokla, khandvi, thepla and more you can head to Suruchi in Karol Bagh. There are also options like Gujarat Bhawan near India Gate. You can also try the Gujarati thali for lunch and dinner at Garvi Gujarat Bhawan.





Where: Suruchi in Karol Bagh and Garvi Gujarat Bhawan

5. Tamil Nadu

South Indian fare is our quintessential and most-loved treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even mid-meal snacks. Enjoying Tamil food should be no hassle in Delhi-NCR, as there are plenty of restaurants as well as street-style eatery setups. Head to Saravana Bhavan, Juggernaut or Adyar Bhawan for some authentic Dosa, idli and of course, hearty filter coffee.





Where: Saravana Bhawan, Juggernaut or Adyar Bhawan





6. Bengali

The Bengali neighbourhood of Chittaranjan Park offers a variety of delicious food options from the state at affordable prices. You can enjoy dishes like Aloo Posto, Kosha Mangsho, Luchi, and more at Maa Taara in Market 2, CR Park. End your meal on a sweet note with a yummy Roshogolla, and indulge in a delightful feast for your senses.





Where: Maa Tara, Chittaranjan Park

7. Andhra Pradesh

With fiery spices and lots of chillies, Andhra cuisine is a class apart. Authentic curries, pickles and chutneys will tingle your palate and leave you craving for more. Do try their delicious mutton curry and gongura pickle.





Where: Bagundi, Connaught Place