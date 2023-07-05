We have come to appreciate the convenience and ease of cooking with non-stick pans. They make flipping pancakes, dosas and omelettes a breeze and ensure that these dishes when cooked, slide smoothly onto your plate. The most prominent advantage of using these pans is that they let you cook with much less oil due to their non-stick coating. However, like all good things, non-stick pans don't last forever. While materials such as copper, stainless steel, carbon steel, and cast iron have a long life, non-stick pans fall short.





What Are Non-stick Pans Made Of? What Material Is On Non-stick Pans?

Most non-stick pans are coated with a chemical called Teflon, containing Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which makes them easy to clean and allows for cooking with minimal butter or oil. Some brands also use a ceramic coating on their non-stick pans. With regular use, these pans often lose their ability to give us these benefits; in fact, may harm your health too. So, it's important to know the right time to stop using non-stick pans for cooking and replace them immediately.

When Should You Replace Non-Stick Pan? Here're 7 Signs To Watch Out For:

1. When it's scratched

Non-stick pans are typically made with Teflon, which may contain a harmful chemical called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) known to cause serious illnesses. So, when you spot noticeable scratches on your pan, it's a clear indication that the Teflon coating is compromised. This can lead to the release of harmful chemicals into your food, making it unsafe for consumption. Don't take chances-replace that scratched pan!

2. When it's old

As a general rule, it's recommended to replace non-stick pans every five years. However, if your non-stick cookware predates 2015, pay extra attention. The recent non-stick pans have been manufactured without the harmful PFOA. Cookware manufactured before 2015 have a higher chance of containing PFOA, which is even more reason to bid adieu to your older pans, regardless of their claim to be PFOA-free.

3. When it's discoloured

It's normal for a non-stick pan to develop some light discolouration with use. However, if you start to notice a darkening of the surface, it's a red flag. Dark discolouration often indicates damage to the non-stick coating, a surefire sign that it's time to say goodbye to your pan.

4. When it's distorted

Is your once-flat non-stick pan now sporting a wonky shape? Warping can occur due to high heat or sudden temperature changes. When a pan warps, it results in an uneven cooking surface, making it challenging to cook food properly and uniformly. Don't settle for unevenly cooked meals-retire your warped pan and opt for a new one.





5. When the coating peels

If you notice that your non-stick coating is peeling, chipped, flaking, or showing any signs of damage, it's a definite warning sign. Once the coating starts to deteriorate, it will only continue to worsen, rendering your pan's non-stick qualities useless. Moreover, the damaged coating can end up in your food, posing potential health risks. Don't risk it-invest in a replacement.

6. When it rusts

When the non-stick coating wears off, the underlying metal of your pan becomes exposed. This can lead to the formation of rust when it comes into contact with moisture. Although consuming small amounts of rust isn't typically dangerous, it can undoubtedly affect the taste of your food. Once rust appears, it's time to part ways with your pan and find a new replacement.

7. When food sticks

The whole point of a non-stick pan is to ensure food effortlessly glides off its surface. If you find that your once non-stick pan has turned into a sticky nightmare, it's clear that the coating has lost its magic touch.

Once the non-stick pan has gone bad, there's nothing much you can do. But what you must do is to prolong its life. With caution and proper usage, you can protect the coating of your pans and enjoy their benefits for a long time. Click here to find out some easy tips to keep your non-stick pans in perfect shape.