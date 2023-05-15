Indian street food is abuzz with a variety of lip-smacking foods these days. Not just Indian snacks, international cuisines have also made their way onto our streets. Talking about international food, first thing that comes to our mind is momos. They are now an intrinsic part of our street food culture and we don't mind it. In fact, we have come to love momos as our own. We can find a vendor selling steaming hot momos at almost every corner of our cities. While momos can be made in innumerable ways, Indian street food mainly offers veg momos and chicken momos.





Craving momos now? Nothing can beat the craving than the typical street-style momos, right? We have a recipe for you to replicate the veg momos that you find in your local market. Food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shared the recipe of street-style veg momos on her YouTube channel, and we just can't wait to try it. These veg momos are made with same vegetables that the Indian street vendors use. Let's see the recipe now.

Serve momo with spicy red chutney.

How To Make Street-Style Veg Momos I Easy Veg Momos Recipe

First knead dough with all-purpose flour and salt. Use lukewarm water to knead the dough. Once done, keep it aside to rest. Now heat some oil in a pan, fry onions, ginger and garlic, and let them cook. Now add veggies like carrots, cabbage and capsicum. Also add green chillies, onion whites and onion greens. Season it with vinegar, soy sauce, salt to taste and powdered sugar. The momo filling is done.





Now to make the momos, tear the dough into small parts, fill them with the veggie stuffing, pleat to close the ends, and seal with some water. Now steam the momos till cooked - for about 5-7 minutes. Garnish with spring greens and serve the steamed veg momos with spicy momo sauce or schezwan sauce.





Watch the complete recipe of street-style veg momos here. Enjoy!



