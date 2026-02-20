Strawberries may look similar at first glance, but there is a surprising amount of variety hidden within this beloved fruit. Each type has its own flavour notes, texture and character that make it special. Some strawberries are perfect for eating fresh, while others shine in desserts or homemade jams. Knowing the differences can help you choose the right one for your taste or for the recipe you are planning. Whether you enjoy them sweet, soft, tangy or aromatic, there is a strawberry that fits your preference. Here are some popular types worth exploring.

Popular Types Of Strawberries You Should Try

1. Garden Strawberries

Garden strawberries are the most common variety found in markets and grocery shops. They are usually bright red with a juicy interior and a balanced flavour that leans slightly sweet. These strawberries are incredibly versatile and work well in smoothies, fruit bowls, cakes and salads. Their firm yet tender texture makes them ideal for eating fresh or dipping in melted chocolate.

Photo Credit: Unsplash





2. Wild Strawberries

Wild strawberries are much smaller than the usual ones but burst with an intense, naturally sweet flavour. Their aroma is stronger, almost floral, and they are known for being incredibly soft and delicate. Because they are so small, they are not often sold commercially and are usually found in forests or home gardens. Their unique taste makes them a favourite for homemade jams and syrups.

3. Albion Strawberries

Albion strawberries are known for their attractive shape and consistently sweet taste. They have a deep red colour from the outside to the centre, which makes them visually appealing in desserts and fruit platters. Their firmness helps them hold up well in baking or layering in cakes and pastries. Albion strawberries also tend to stay fresh for longer, making them ideal for storing in the fridge.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Camarosa Strawberries

Camarosa strawberries are large, bright and slightly firmer than most other varieties. They are known for their rich, full-bodied flavour with a mild tang. Because of their size and firmness, they are often used in commercial baking and packaged desserts. They also retain their shape well after slicing, which makes them perfect for tarts, pavlovas and fresh fruit arrangements.

5. Chandler Strawberries

Chandler strawberries have a wonderful balance of sweetness and acidity, making them popular among home gardeners. They are medium to large in size and have a soft, juicy bite that feels refreshing. These strawberries are perfect for eating fresh but also work beautifully in strawberry shortcake and homemade ice creams. Their flavour tends to be richer when eaten at peak ripeness.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. Honeoye Strawberries

Honeoye strawberries are bright red and known for their bold, slightly tart flavour. They ripen early in the season and are often found in farms where people can pick their own fruit. Their firm texture makes them suitable for freezing, baking and preserving. If you like strawberries that are not overly sweet, the Honeoye variety may become your favourite.

7. Alpine Strawberries

Alpine strawberries are small, delicate and full of natural sweetness. They grow in clusters and have a uniquely fragrant aroma that sets them apart from the common varieties. These berries are often used in gourmet dishes and desserts because of their special flavour. Although they are tiny, they offer an intense burst of taste with every bite.





With so many types of strawberries available, there is always something new and delicious to discover. Click here to explore delicious strawberry recipes you will love.