Weight Loss: If you are trying to shed those extra kilos, you might be searching for the best possible ways to do so. But wait a minute, the first thing to keep in mind is that there is no magic pill or one-size-fits-all plan that can make that happen. The only key to achieving your desired weight is by following a diet regime with consistent workouts. Weight loss is a gradual process that requires patience, persistence and commitment. All these things come as a ritual during weight loss - but did you know that a few healthy additions in the process can be helpful, too? Having said that, here we bring you a list of 5 South Indian rasam recipes that may help you get your desired weight. Take a look below.





Also Read: 11 Desi Recipes To Try For Weight Loss Diet - For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

Weight Loss Diet: Here're 5 South Indian Rasam Recipes You Must Try:

1. Pepper Rasam - Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with this one. The ingredients that are used in making this rasam, especially black pepper, garlic and haldi, are known to facilitate digestion and also aid weight loss! Also known as milagu rasam, this recipe can also be served as an appetiser or with steamed rice. Find the recipe here.

2. Poondu Rasam

Poondu rasam or garlic rasam is a spicy and sour rasam recipe that is not only delicious but also very healthy. Besides, this recipe consists of chana dal in it, making it protein-rich and perfect to add to the weight loss diet. Click here for the recipe.

3. Tomato Rasam

South Indian cuisine is known to offer many kinds of rasam, but we have to say that we are a bit biased towards the delicious tomato rasam, simply because of the tangy punch it comes with. If you love tomato soup, this rasam recipe is going to be your next favourite. Find the recipe here.

4. Ulava Chaaru

Ulava chaaru is a traditional Andhra-style rasam which is made with horse gram (kulthi dal) along with a mixture of delectable spices. Wondering how to go about it? Find the recipe here.

5. Lemon-Ginger Rasam

Lastly, we bring you a soul-soothing rasam recipe. This lemon-ginger rasam is not only the perfect solution for your sore throat, but it is also incredible for your digestion. Made with lemon and ginger, this recipe is a potent package of antioxidants. Find the recipe here.





Try out these rasam recipes and let us know how you all liked them.



