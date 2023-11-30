As the winter season approaches, our eating habits undergo a transformation, often leading to weight gain while we cosy up under blankets enjoying our favourite hot dishes. With reduced physical activity compared to the summer months, it becomes essential to make mindful dietary choices to maintain a healthy weight. Instead of indulging in calorie-laden parathas and puris, consider incorporating Makki ki Roti into your winter diet for effective weight management. This traditional Indian dish, commonly paired with sarso ka saag, not only aids in weight loss but also boasts numerous health benefits.





Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Maize Flour (makki Ka Atta):

1. Gluten-Free Goodness:





Maize, a winter crop prevalent in the northern regions, gives us cornbread that is not only healthy but also gluten-free. This makes it an excellent choice for individuals with gluten intolerance.











2. Nutrient Powerhouse:





Maize flour is rich in essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, fibre, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and various vitamins.











3. Low Carb, High Fiber:





Ideal for those striving to shed pounds, Makki Ki Roti is a low-carb option. Its high fibre content helps curb hunger, promoting reduced calorie intake and facilitating weight loss.











4. Digestive Health:





The fibre in maize flour aids in relieving constipation, ensuring smooth bowel movements and promoting overall digestive health.





Weight Loss Diet: How To Add Makki Ki Roti To Weight Loss Diet:







While making Makki ki Roti may seem challenging due to the unique characteristics of its flour, here are some pro tips to simplify the process:











1. Take 2 cups of maize flour and use lukewarm water for kneading.





2. Kneading Technique:

Mix salt into the flour and knead the dough gradually with lukewarm water. This prevents the flour from becoming overly soft, making it easier to shape into rotis.





3. Rolling and Cooking:

Gently press the dough into a circular shape on a flat surface or use butter paper or polythene for an even roll. Cook the roti thoroughly on a hot pan from both sides.





4. To add nutritional value:

Consider incorporating fenugreek leaves and radish into the dough, both known for their weight-reducing properties. Spice it up according to your taste preferences.





By replacing your regular roti with maize roti, you can make your winter weight loss journey more manageable. Embrace the wholesome goodness of Makki Ki Roti to achieve your health and fitness goals this season.

