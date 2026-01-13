There's a special charm to Delhi's bustling streets during winter. The crisp air, the chatter of vendors, and the irresistible aroma of sizzling delicacies make the season a true celebration for food lovers. From piping hot snacks to hearty meals, the city's lanes offer a treasure trove of flavours that warm both the heart and soul. These dishes are not just food; they are an experience steeped in tradition and nostalgia. Whether you're a local or a visitor, indulging in these winter favourites is a must. The best part is that you can easily make many of these at home or even order them via an online food delivery platform. So, let's take a stroll through the iconic streets and discover what makes Delhi's winter food scene so unforgettable.

7 Must-Try Winter Street Foods In Delhi

1. Gajar Ka Halwa

A winter classic, gajar ka halwa is a rich, slow-cooked dessert made with grated carrots, milk, ghee, and dry fruits. Its warm, melt-in-the-mouth texture and natural sweetness make it a seasonal favourite. Vendors across Delhi serve this delicacy fresh and piping hot, often garnished with nuts for that extra crunch. The best part is that you can recreate this comfort dessert at home or order it online for a cosy winter treat.

2. Moong Dal Chilla

This protein-packed snack is a wholesome treat during chilly mornings. Made from ground moong dal batter, the chilla is crisp on the outside and soft inside, often stuffed with paneer or vegetables. Served with tangy chutneys, it's a healthy yet indulgent street food option. It's simple to prepare in your own kitchen, making it a perfect homemade breakfast or an easy online order.

3. Daulat Ki Chaat

A rare winter delicacy, daulat ki chaat is a frothy, creamy dessert prepared by whisking milk and cream overnight in the cold air. Light as a cloud and delicately sweet, it's topped with saffron and dry fruits. You'll find this ethereal dish only in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi during winter. While it's tricky to make at home, many gourmet platforms now deliver it straight to your door.

4. Matar Kulcha

This hearty combination of spicy matar curry and soft kulchas is a street food staple. The warmth of the curry, paired with fluffy bread, makes it perfect for cold days. Vendors often add a squeeze of lemon and chopped onions for a burst of freshness. It's also easy to whip up at home or order from your favourite North Indian restaurant online.

5. Ram Ladoo

Crispy lentil fritters served with grated radish and tangy chutneys, ram ladoo is a snack that defines Delhi's street food culture. The contrast of hot fritters and cool radish topping creates a delightful balance of flavours and textures. You can fry up a batch at home or get them delivered for a quick winter snack.

6. Kanji Vada

A probiotic-rich winter drink, kanji is made from fermented black carrots and spices, served with soft vadas soaked in the tangy liquid. It's refreshing, slightly spicy, and believed to aid digestion, making it a unique seasonal speciality. Preparing kanji at home is surprisingly easy, or you can order it from authentic vendors online.

7. Jalebi with Rabri

Nothing beats the comfort of hot, crispy jalebis paired with thick, creamy rabri on a cold evening. The sweetness of the jalebi and the richness of rabri create a heavenly combination that's hard to resist. This indulgent treat is a must-have for anyone with a sweet tooth. Whether you make it fresh at home or order it online, it's the ultimate winter dessert.

So, bundle up and head out to savour these iconic dishes - or enjoy them at home with a quick online order - because nothing captures the essence of winter quite like the taste of Dilli ki galiyan.





