There are few things as satisfying as biting into a hot, crispy jalebi. This golden spiral of joy is one of India's most beloved sweets - a must-have during festivals, weddings, and weekend indulgences. No matter where you are in the country, you're never too far from a halwai shop serving up this syrup-soaked treat. And let's be honest - just walking past one is enough to make your mouth water, isn't it? While many of us enjoy jalebi in its classic form, did you know that this humble dessert takes on a new identity in almost every region? From the ingredients and syrup to how it is served, each state adds its own twist to this iconic sweet.





Here are six popular jalebi varieties from across India that you must try. By the end of the article, we guarantee you will be craving some too!

How Is Jalebi Eaten? Here Are 6 Different Ways Jalebi Is Enjoyed In India:

1. Uttar Pradesh & Delhi - The Classic Jalebi

This version of jalebi is the one we are most familiar with. It has a vibrant orange colour and is typically soaked in a cardamom-infused sugar syrup, giving it a distinct flavour. It is best enjoyed as is or topped with fresh rabdi.

Photo Credits: Pexels

2. Rajasthan - Doodh Jalebi

In Rajasthan, jalebi is typically enjoyed by dunking it in hot milk. While it makes for a delicious dessert, many people also savour this delightful combo for breakfast. Yes, doodh jalebi is a preferred option for breakfast too, especially during winter, as it makes for a rich and indulgent start to the day.

3. Madhya Pradesh - Jaleba

Jalebi is usually the size of our palm, but in Madhya Pradesh, it comes in a giant version. Locally known as jaleba, it is rich, thick and often heavier on ghee and sugar. It tastes incredibly delicious, but one piece is often more than enough, as it can be quite heavy.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Gujarat - Fafda Jalebi Combo

Gujaratis enjoy jalebi in a completely different way. They pair sweet jalebi with savoury fafda, giving it a unique makeover. The combination of soft jalebi with crispy fafda works like magic, making it a crowd favourite in the state. Many people also enjoy savouring fried chillies with this sweet treat.

5. Bengal & Odisha - Chhena Jalebi

Made from fresh chhena (cottage cheese), these jalebis are softer, richer and quite distinct in taste and texture. What's more, chhena jalebi also has a unique shape, more like a pretzel, unlike the usual coil shape of jalebi.

Photo Credit: Pexels

6. South India - Jangiri (Imarti)

In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the jalebi cousin jangiri rules the sweet shops. It is made from urad dal rather than maida and has a thicker texture compared to regular jalebi. What makes it even more unique is that it is flower-shaped and slightly bigger in size.





From North to South, East to West, jalebi changes shape, size, and even its name. Whether you like it with milk, paired with fafda, or made from chhena, there is a version for every palate. So, which one are you craving today? Let us know in the comments.