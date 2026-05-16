When summer heat makes even the thought of standing near the stove unbearable, cold soups become the ultimate dinner hero. They are light, refreshing, packed with nutrients, and surprisingly satisfying. The best part is that most cold soups are incredibly easy to make. Here are eight cold soups that are nutritious, delicious, and guaranteed to make summer dinners feel exciting.

Cold Soups To Try This Summer

1. Gazpacho

If cold soups had a superstar, it would be gazpacho. This vibrant Spanish dish is made with ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, garlic, olive oil, and a splash of vinegar. What makes gazpacho special is how naturally cooling it feels. Serve it chilled with crunchy croutons or diced veggies on top for texture. That first spoonful will feel like summer in a bowl.

2. Cucumber Yoghurt Soup

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This soup is what happens when cooling cucumber meets creamy yoghurt, and the result is pure magic. Popular in many Mediterranean kitchens, it is silky, mildly tangy, and incredibly refreshing. It is loaded with probiotics from yoghurt, which support gut health, while cucumber keeps things light and hydrating. This soup feels luxurious but takes barely a few minutes to prepare.





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3. Chilled Avocado Soup

For anyone who loves creamy textures, chilled avocado soup is a dream. Blended with yoghurt, lime juice, herbs, and a little vegetable stock, it creates a velvety bowl of goodness. Avocados are packed with healthy fats, fibre, and potassium, making this soup surprisingly filling. It feels indulgent but is incredibly healthy, making it ideal for a guilt-free summer dinner.

4. Watermelon Soup

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Watermelon as soup may sound unusual, but one taste will change your mind. Blended with tomatoes, cucumber, mint, and a tiny hint of chilli, it becomes a refreshing sweet-savoury dish that feels like a summer party. Watermelon is full of water and electrolytes, making it deeply hydrating. The chilli adds a fun kick, while mint makes it even cooler.

5. Beetroot Cold Soup

This beautiful soup is impossible to ignore. Made with cooked beetroot, yoghurt, lemon juice, and herbs, it has a gorgeous pink-purple colour and a rich, earthy taste. Beetroot is packed with iron, antioxidants, and nitrates that support circulation and energy levels. Despite its richness, it tastes wonderfully refreshing when chilled.

6. Chilled Pea And Mint Soup

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This soup proves peas deserve more love. Blended with mint, stock, and a little cream or yoghurt, it turns into a bright green bowl that tastes fresh, sweet, and absolutely delicious. Peas are loaded with plant protein and fibre, making this one of the more filling cold soups. It is simple, nutritious, and perfect for anyone easing into the world of cold soups.





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7. Mango Coconut Soup

Nothing says summer quite like mangoes, and this chilled soup captures their magic beautifully. Blended with coconut milk, lime juice, and a touch of ginger, it becomes creamy, tropical, and lightly sweet. It tastes like dessert and dinner had the perfect summer baby.

8. Carrot And Orange Ginger Soup

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This vibrant chilled soup is sunshine in a bowl. Carrots are blended with fresh orange juice, ginger, and vegetable stock for a naturally sweet yet zesty flavour. The citrus makes it feel lively and refreshing, while carrots add a smooth, natural sweetness. It is the kind of dinner that leaves you feeling nourished instead of weighed down.





Cold soups are more than just refreshing. They help you stay hydrated, preserve nutrients because many require little or no cooking, and save you from heating up the kitchen. This summer, skip the heavy meals and try one of these chilled bowls instead.